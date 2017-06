Nintendo Switch: Firmware Update 3.0.0 lässt euch Joy-Cons wiederfinden und mehr

-To register, head to News > Find Channels

Register a channel to receive News for specific games

-To add friends, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions

Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists

-To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications

Receive notifications when your Friends go online

-To search, head to Controllers > Find Controllers

Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature

-To change order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order

Change the user icon order on the Home Menu

-To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile

Select from 6 new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon

-To access Quick Settings, hold down the HOME Button

Change the system volume from the Quick Settings

-This settings will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled

-To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume

Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack

-To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors

Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale

Connect a USB keyboard to the dock to type whenever the keyboard is on the screen

-Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable

-To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Pro Controller Wired Communication

-The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication.