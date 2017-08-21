gamescom Award 2017: Übersicht der Nominierten + wie ihr für eure Favoriten abstimmt

von Nastassja Scherling (21. August 2017)
Auch dieses Jahr verleiht die gamescom ihren heißbegehrten Preis, den gamescom Award. Eine Jury aus deutschen und internationalen Journalisten und YouTubern hat aus über 100 Einreichungen ausgewählt und gab vor kurzem die Nominierten bekannt.
Ab sofort könnt ihr bis Donnerstag, 24. August, 14 Uhr für eure Favoriten abstimmen. Ladet euch dafür einfach die offizielle gamescom App im Play Store oder App Store herunter und folgt den dortigen Anweisungen. Die Preisverleihung findet dann am 24. August um 17 Uhr auf der Social Media Stage (Halle 10.1, Stand F-070) statt.
Insgesamt könnt ihr Gewinner in 23 Kategorien kühren. Hier ist eine Übersicht der auserwählten Videospiele und Produkte:
A. Kategorie-Gruppe: Best of gamescom
Der "Best of gamescom"-award
B. Kategorie-Gruppe: gamescom global awards
gamescom award für bestes add-on/DLC
Battlefield 1 - In the Name of the Tsar, Electronic Arts
Final Fantasy 15 - Episode Comrades, Square Enix
Halo Wars 2 - Awakening the Nightmare, Microsoft
gamescom award für besten Stand
Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco
Bigpoint Booth, Bigpoint
Bude von Tölz, expert
Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco
Electronic Arts gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts
God's Trigger, Techland
Landwirtschafts-Simulator: Nintendo Switch, Astragon
Monster Hunter - World, Capcom
Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco
Pure Farming 2018, Techland
Sony PlayStation Booth Entertainment Area, Sony
Strange Brigade, Rebellion
Total War - Warhammer 2, Koch Media
Tropico 6, Kalypso Media
Wargaming-Booth, Wargaming
Xbox Booth, Microsoft
C. Kategorie-Gruppe: Platform
Bestes Konsolenspiel Sony PlayStation 4
Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
Monster Hunter - World, Capcom
Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
Uncharted - The Lost Legacy, Sony
Bestes Konsolenspiel Microsoft Xbox One
Ark - Survival Evolved, Koch Media
Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
Crackdown 3, Microsoft
Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft
Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.
Bestes Konsolenspiel Nintendo Switch
Fifa 18, Electronic Arts
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft
Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Bestes PC-Spiel
Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
Elex, THQ Nordic
Kingdom Come - Deliverance, Koch Media
Total War - Warhammer 2, Koch Media
Bestes Mobile-Spiel
Danger Mouse - The Danger Games, 9th Impact
Metroid - Samus Returns, Nintendo
D. Kategorie-Gruppe: Genre
Bestes Rollenspiel
Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
Detroit - Become Human, Sony
Kingdom Come - Deliverance, Koch Media
Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
South Park - Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, Ubisoft
Bestes Rennspiel
Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft
Need for Speed Payback, Electronic Arts
Project CARS 2 , Bandai Namco
Bestes Action-Spiel
Call of Duty - WWII, Activision Blizzard
Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.
Star Wars Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts
Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Bestes Simulationsspiel
Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco
F1 2017, Koch Media
Landwirtschafts-Simulator: Nintendo Switch, Astragon
Life is Strange - Before the Storm, Square Enix
Project CARS 2 , Bandai Namco
Bestes Sport-Spiel
Fifa 18, Electronic Arts
PES 2018, Konami
Wreckfest, THQ Nordic
Bestes Familienspiel
Anki Overdrive - Fast & Furious Edition, Anki
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Warner Bros.
Life is Strange - Before the Storm, Square Enix
Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Bestes Strategiespiel
Age of Empires - Definitive Edition, Microsoft
Ancestors, 1C Publishing
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft
Total War - Warhammer 2, Koch Media
Tropico 6, Kalypso Media
Bestes Puzzle-Spiel / Geschicklichkeitsspiel
Bestes Social- / Online-Spiel
Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
Hidden Agenda, Sony
Monster Hunter - World, Capcom
Bestes Casual-Spiel
Hidden Agenda, Sony
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft
Super Lucky's Tale, Microsoft
Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel
Ark - Survival Evolved, Koch Media
Call of Duty - WWII, Activision Blizzard
Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
Monster Hunter - World, Capcom
Star Wars Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts
Bestes "Virtual Reality"-Spiel
Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco
Fallout 4 VR, ZeniMax
The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim VR, ZeniMax
Beste Hardware
Anki Overdrive - Fast & Furious Edition, Anki
Xbox One X, Microsoft
E. Kategorie-Gruppe: Consumer award
gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer award
F. Kategorie-Gruppe: Indie award
gamescom Indie award
AER - Memories of Old, Daedalic Entertainment
Deep Sky Derelicts, 1C Publishing
Double Kick Heroes, Headbang Club
Keyboard Sports, Triband
Past Cure, Phantom 8 Studio
Seid ihr dieses Jahr auf der gamescom? Dann schaut auch in unseren Survival-Guide rein, in dem wir Tipps für euch zusammengestellt haben, damit ihr euch gut vorbereitet in den Messe-Wahnsinn stürzen könnt!
