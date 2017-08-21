gamescom Award 2017: Übersicht der Nominierten + wie ihr für eure Favoriten abstimmt

von Nastassja Scherling (21. August 2017)

Auch dieses Jahr verleiht die gamescom ihren heißbegehrten Preis, den gamescom Award. Eine Jury aus deutschen und internationalen Journalisten und YouTubern hat aus über 100 Einreichungen ausgewählt und gab vor kurzem die Nominierten bekannt.

Ab sofort könnt ihr bis Donnerstag, 24. August, 14 Uhr für eure Favoriten abstimmen. Ladet euch dafür einfach die offizielle gamescom App im Play Store oder App Store herunter und folgt den dortigen Anweisungen. Die Preisverleihung findet dann am 24. August um 17 Uhr auf der Social Media Stage (Halle 10.1, Stand F-070) statt.

Insgesamt könnt ihr Gewinner in 23 Kategorien kühren. Hier ist eine Übersicht der auserwählten Videospiele und Produkte:

A. Kategorie-Gruppe: Best of gamescom

Der "Best of gamescom"-award

  • Jedes Spiel/Produkt, das eine der Kategorien (außer best add-on/DLC und best booth) gewinnt, hat die Chance, in der Hauptkategorie Best of gamescom ausgezeichnet zu werden.

B. Kategorie-Gruppe: gamescom global awards

gamescom award für bestes add-on/DLC

  • Battlefield 1 - In the Name of the Tsar, Electronic Arts

  • Final Fantasy 15 - Episode Comrades, Square Enix

  • Halo Wars 2 - Awakening the Nightmare, Microsoft

gamescom award für besten Stand

  • Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco

  • Bigpoint Booth, Bigpoint

  • Bude von Tölz, expert

  • Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco

  • Electronic Arts gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts

  • God's Trigger, Techland

  • Landwirtschafts-Simulator: Nintendo Switch, Astragon

  • Monster Hunter - World, Capcom

  • Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco

  • Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco

  • Pure Farming 2018, Techland

  • Sony PlayStation Booth Entertainment Area, Sony

  • Strange Brigade, Rebellion

  • Total War - Warhammer 2, Koch Media

  • Tropico 6, Kalypso Media

  • Wargaming-Booth, Wargaming

  • Xbox Booth, Microsoft

C. Kategorie-Gruppe: Platform

Bestes Konsolenspiel Sony PlayStation 4

  • Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft

  • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

  • Monster Hunter - World, Capcom

  • Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco

  • Uncharted - The Lost Legacy, Sony

Bestes Konsolenspiel Microsoft Xbox One

  • Ark - Survival Evolved, Koch Media

  • Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft

  • Crackdown 3, Microsoft

  • Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft

  • Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.

Bestes Konsolenspiel Nintendo Switch

  • Fifa 18, Electronic Arts

  • Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft

  • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Bestes PC-Spiel

  • Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft

  • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

  • Elex, THQ Nordic

  • Kingdom Come - Deliverance, Koch Media

  • Total War - Warhammer 2, Koch Media

Bestes Mobile-Spiel

  • Danger Mouse - The Danger Games, 9th Impact

  • Metroid - Samus Returns, Nintendo

D. Kategorie-Gruppe: Genre

Bestes Rollenspiel

  • Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft

  • Detroit - Become Human, Sony

  • Kingdom Come - Deliverance, Koch Media

  • Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco

  • South Park - Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, Ubisoft

Bestes Rennspiel

  • Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft

  • Need for Speed Payback, Electronic Arts

  • Project CARS 2 , Bandai Namco

Bestes Action-Spiel

  • Call of Duty - WWII, Activision Blizzard

  • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

  • Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.

  • Star Wars Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts

  • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Bestes Simulationsspiel

  • Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco

  • F1 2017, Koch Media

  • Landwirtschafts-Simulator: Nintendo Switch, Astragon

  • Life is Strange - Before the Storm, Square Enix

  • Project CARS 2 , Bandai Namco

Bestes Sport-Spiel

  • Fifa 18, Electronic Arts

  • PES 2018, Konami

  • Wreckfest, THQ Nordic

Bestes Familienspiel

  • Anki Overdrive - Fast & Furious Edition, Anki

  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Warner Bros.

  • Life is Strange - Before the Storm, Square Enix

  • Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco

  • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Bestes Strategiespiel

  • Age of Empires - Definitive Edition, Microsoft

  • Ancestors, 1C Publishing

  • Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft

  • Total War - Warhammer 2, Koch Media

  • Tropico 6, Kalypso Media

Bestes Puzzle-Spiel / Geschicklichkeitsspiel

  • God's Trigger, Techland

Bestes Social- / Online-Spiel

  • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

  • Hidden Agenda, Sony

  • Monster Hunter - World, Capcom

Bestes Casual-Spiel

  • Hidden Agenda, Sony

  • Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft

  • Super Lucky's Tale, Microsoft

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel

  • Ark - Survival Evolved, Koch Media

  • Call of Duty - WWII, Activision Blizzard

  • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

  • Monster Hunter - World, Capcom

  • Star Wars Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts

Bestes "Virtual Reality"-Spiel

  • Ace Combat 7, Bandai Namco

  • Fallout 4 VR, ZeniMax

  • The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim VR, ZeniMax

Beste Hardware

  • Anki Overdrive - Fast & Furious Edition, Anki

  • Xbox One X, Microsoft

E. Kategorie-Gruppe: Consumer award

gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer award

  • alle nominierten Spiele/Produkte (außer Nominierte Best Add-on/DLC und Nominierte Best Booth)

F. Kategorie-Gruppe: Indie award

gamescom Indie award

  • AER - Memories of Old, Daedalic Entertainment

  • Deep Sky Derelicts, 1C Publishing

  • Double Kick Heroes, Headbang Club

  • Keyboard Sports, Triband

  • Past Cure, Phantom 8 Studio

