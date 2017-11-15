Das Jahr 2017 neigt sich so langsam aber sicher dem Ende zu, was bedeutet, dass schon bald Bilanz gezogen werden darf. Welches war das beste Spiel des Jahres? Welches hatte die packendste Erzählung, welches die schönste Musik?

Diese und weitere Fragen sollen beantwortet werden, wenn im Rahmen der The Game Awards 2017 die besten Spiele des Jahres und Personen aus der Industrie gekürt werden. Auf der offiziellen Webseite der Preisverleihung wurden nun die diesjährigen Nominierten bekannt gegeben, unter denen ihr ebenfalls abstimmen dürft.

Sehenswert: Der Trailer zum Top-Nominierten The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild

Die Nominierten der The Game Awards 2017:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Horizon - Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Wolfenstein 2: - The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Horizon - Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Best Score / Music

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Nier - Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon - Zero Dawn

Brian Bloom as BJ Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus

Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in Uncharted - The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in Uncharted - The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice

Games for Impact Award

Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs, ARTE)

Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Life is Strange - Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Please Knock on my Door (Levall Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game

Best Mobile Game

Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)

Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo Games)

Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)

Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

Best Handheld Game

Best VR Game

Best Action Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activison)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed - Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Horizon - Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Uncharted - The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Best Strategy Game

Best Sports / Racing Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty - WW2 (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Most Anticipated Game

Best Independent Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Pyre (Supergiant Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Student Game

Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savov, Mohsen Shah; National Film and Television School)

From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana; University of Southern California)

Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard; University of Central Florida – Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy)

Impulsuon (Hugo Verger, Rémi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski; IIM – Institut de l’Internet et du Multimédia)

Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen; Swinburne University of Technology)

Meaning (Hariz Yet; DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)

Trending Gamer

Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)

Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)

Guy Beahm (Dr. Disrespect)

Mike Grzesiek (Shroud)

Steve Spohn (AbleGamers)

Best eSports Game

Best eSports Player

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)

Lee sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike Global Offensive)

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike Global Offensive)

Best eSports Team

Cloud 9

FaZE Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom 1

Team Liquid

Best Debut Indie Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Golf Story (Sidebar Games)

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)

Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Best Chinese Game

Gumballs (QcPlay Limited)

Icey (FantaBlade Network)

Jx3 HD (Kingsoft Corporation)

King of Glory (Timi Studio Group)

Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo)

Wie ihr seht, haben die Spiele Horizon - Zero Dawn, Super Mario Odyssey und The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild die meisten Nominierungen eingeheimst – nämlich jeweils sechs. Die Indie-Spiele Cuphead und Hellblade - Senua's Sacrifice machen jeweils mit fünf Nominierungen auf sich aufmerksam. Die Preisverleihung der Game Awards 2017 soll am 7. Dezember 2017 stattfinden.