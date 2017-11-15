Das Jahr 2017 neigt sich so langsam aber sicher dem Ende zu, was bedeutet, dass schon bald Bilanz gezogen werden darf. Welches war das beste Spiel des Jahres? Welches hatte die packendste Erzählung, welches die schönste Musik?
Diese und weitere Fragen sollen beantwortet werden, wenn im Rahmen der The Game Awards 2017 die besten Spiele des Jahres und Personen aus der Industrie gekürt werden. Auf der offiziellen Webseite der Preisverleihung wurden nun die diesjährigen Nominierten bekannt gegeben, unter denen ihr ebenfalls abstimmen dürft.
Sehenswert: Der Trailer zum Top-Nominierten The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild
Die Nominierten der The Game Awards 2017:
Game of the Year
Best Game Direction
Best Narrative
Best Art Direction
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Horizon - Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
Best Score / Music
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Nier - Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Audio Design
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard (Capcom)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon - Zero Dawn
- Brian Bloom as BJ Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus
- Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in Uncharted - The Lost Legacy
- Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in Uncharted - The Lost Legacy
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice
Games for Impact Award
- Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs, ARTE)
- Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Life is Strange - Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
- Please Knock on my Door (Levall Games)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Ongoing Game
Best Mobile Game
- Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)
- Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo Games)
- Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)
- Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
Best Handheld Game
Best VR Game
Best Action Game
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activison)
- Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed - Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Horizon - Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Uncharted - The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best RPG
Best Fighting Game
Best Family Game
Best Strategy Game
Best Sports / Racing Game
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty - WW2 (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Most Anticipated Game
Best Independent Game
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Hellblade - Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
- Pyre (Supergiant Games)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Student Game
- Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savov, Mohsen Shah; National Film and Television School)
- From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana; University of Southern California)
- Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard; University of Central Florida – Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy)
- Impulsuon (Hugo Verger, Rémi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski; IIM – Institut de l’Internet et du Multimédia)
- Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen; Swinburne University of Technology)
- Meaning (Hariz Yet; DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)
Trending Gamer
- Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)
- Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)
- Guy Beahm (Dr. Disrespect)
- Mike Grzesiek (Shroud)
- Steve Spohn (AbleGamers)
Best eSports Game
Best eSports Player
- Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)
- Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)
- Lee sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)
- Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike Global Offensive)
- Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike Global Offensive)
Best eSports Team
- Cloud 9
- FaZE Clan
- Lunatic-Hai
- SK Telecom 1
- Team Liquid
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Golf Story (Sidebar Games)
- Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
- Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)
- Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)
Best Chinese Game
- Gumballs (QcPlay Limited)
- Icey (FantaBlade Network)
- Jx3 HD (Kingsoft Corporation)
- King of Glory (Timi Studio Group)
- Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo)
Wie ihr seht, haben die Spiele Horizon - Zero Dawn, Super Mario Odyssey und The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild die meisten Nominierungen eingeheimst – nämlich jeweils sechs. Die Indie-Spiele Cuphead und Hellblade - Senua's Sacrifice machen jeweils mit fünf Nominierungen auf sich aufmerksam. Die Preisverleihung der Game Awards 2017 soll am 7. Dezember 2017 stattfinden.