von Kevin Jonathan Mohr (16. Juli 2018)
Endlich ist es wieder soweit. Heute um 12 Uhr beginnt der Amazon Prime Day. Bis Dienstag, den 17. Juli 2018 um 23.59 Uhr, können sich Prime-Mitglieder heruntergesetzte Produkte schnappen. Wir haben die besten Videospiel- und Hardware-Angebote für euch gesammelt.
God of War (PlayStation 4)
Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 29,99 Euro
Call of Duty - WW2 (PlayStation 4)
Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 32,99 Euro
Injustice 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
(PS4) Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 31,97 Euro
(Xbox One) Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 31,97 Euro
The Witcher 3 - Game of the Year Edition (PlayStation 4)
(PS4) Anstatt 39,99 Euro jetzt für 17,97 Euro
(Xbox One) Anstatt 39,99 Euro jetzt für 17,97 Euro
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (PlayStation 4)
Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 14,97 Euro
The Evil Within 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
(PS4) Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 14,97 Euro
(Xbox One) Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 14,97 Euro
(PC) Anstatt 59,99 Euro jetzt für 14,97 Euro
Need for Speed - Payback (PlayStation 4)
Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 42,30 Euro
Titanfall 2 (PC Code - Origin)
"Prime Day"-Angebot: 29,99 Euro
Battlefield 1 - Revolution Edition (PC Code - Origin)
"Prime Day"-Angebot: 59,99 Euro
(DLC) Battlefield 4 - Premium Service (PC Code - Origin)
"Prime Day"-Angebot: 39,99 Euro
Need for Speed - Payback (PC Code - Origin)
"Prime Day"-Angebot: 14,99 Euro
PlayStation 4 1TB + DualShock 4 Controller
Anstatt 349,99 Euro jetzt für 279,99 Euro
PlayStation 4 500GB + 1 DualShock Controller + Call of Duty - WW2
PlayStation 4 - Konsole (1TB, schwarz, slim) inkl. FIFA 18 + 2 DualShock Controller
G Data Software Total Security (2018) für drei Windows-PCs
Xbox One S 1TB - Starter Bundle + Controller + Standfuß + Minecraft + Forza Horizon
Anstatt 390,34 Euro jetzt für 229,-- Euro
AmazonBasics - Gaming Headset (blau) für Xbox One, PS4
Anstatt 20,14 Euro jetzt für 14,99 Euro
Oculus Rift + Touch Bundle
Anstatt 449,-- Euro jetzt für 399,-- Euro
Wie ihr wisst, können sich die Deal-Preise kurzfristig ändern. Daher bitte nicht böse sein, wenn die Preisangaben eventuell teils variieren. Auf jeden Fall gilt: Seid schnell, bevor die Angebote weg sind!
