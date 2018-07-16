Endlich ist es wieder soweit. Heute um 12 Uhr beginnt der Amazon Prime Day. Bis Dienstag, den 17. Juli 2018 um 23.59 Uhr, können sich Prime-Mitglieder heruntergesetzte Produkte schnappen. Wir haben die besten Videospiel- und Hardware-Angebote für euch gesammelt.

Für viele ist God of War jetzt schon das beste Spiele des Jahres

Die besten Videospiel-Angebote

God of War (PlayStation 4)

Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 29,99 Euro

Call of Duty - WW2 (PlayStation 4)

Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 32,99 Euro

Injustice 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

(PS4) Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 31,97 Euro

(Xbox One) Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 31,97 Euro

The Witcher 3 - Game of the Year Edition (PlayStation 4)

(PS4) Anstatt 39,99 Euro jetzt für 17,97 Euro

(Xbox One) Anstatt 39,99 Euro jetzt für 17,97 Euro

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (PlayStation 4)

Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 14,97 Euro

The Evil Within 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4) Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 14,97 Euro

(Xbox One) Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 14,97 Euro

(PC) Anstatt 59,99 Euro jetzt für 14,97 Euro

Need for Speed - Payback (PlayStation 4)

Anstatt 69,99 Euro jetzt für 42,30 Euro

75 Prozent Rabatt auf ausgewählte EA-Games für den PC

Titanfall 2 (PC Code - Origin)

"Prime Day"-Angebot: 29,99 Euro

Battlefield 1 - Revolution Edition (PC Code - Origin)

"Prime Day"-Angebot: 59,99 Euro

(DLC) Battlefield 4 - Premium Service (PC Code - Origin)

"Prime Day"-Angebot: 39,99 Euro

Need for Speed - Payback (PC Code - Origin)

"Prime Day"-Angebot: 14,99 Euro

Die besten Hardware-Angebote

PlayStation 4 1TB + DualShock 4 Controller

Anstatt 349,99 Euro jetzt für 279,99 Euro

PlayStation 4 500GB + 1 DualShock Controller + Call of Duty - WW2

Deal-Preis 179,99 Euro

PlayStation 4 - Konsole (1TB, schwarz, slim) inkl. FIFA 18 + 2 DualShock Controller

Deal-Preis 279,99 Euro

G Data Software Total Security (2018) für drei Windows-PCs

Deal-Preis 31,99 Euro

Xbox One S 1TB - Starter Bundle + Controller + Standfuß + Minecraft + Forza Horizon

Anstatt 390,34 Euro jetzt für 229,-- Euro

AmazonBasics - Gaming Headset (blau) für Xbox One, PS4

Anstatt 20,14 Euro jetzt für 14,99 Euro

Oculus Rift + Touch Bundle

Anstatt 449,-- Euro jetzt für 399,-- Euro

Wie ihr wisst, können sich die Deal-Preise kurzfristig ändern. Daher bitte nicht böse sein, wenn die Preisangaben eventuell teils variieren. Auf jeden Fall gilt: Seid schnell, bevor die Angebote weg sind!