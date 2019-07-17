Uplay+: Ab September sind über 100 Spiele verfügbar - diese sind es

von Matthias Kreienbrink (17. Juli 2019)
So wie es schon Electronic Arts oder Microsoft vorgemacht haben, werdet ihr bald auch mit Uplay+ die Möglichkeit haben, gegen eine Abo-Gebühr eine große Anzahl an Spielen aus dem Ubisoft-Katalog zu spielen. Welche das zu Beginn sind, erfahrt ihr hier.
|Bei Uplay+ handelt es sich um einen Abo-Service von Ubisoft, der am 3. September 2019 für den PC startet. Für monatlich 14,99 könnt ihr in den Genuss von über 100 Spielen kommen, die stets durch Neuerscheinungen ergänzt werden sollen
In einer Pressemitteilung hat Ubisoft angekündigt, dass Spieler sich unter dieser Adresse derzeit anmelden können, um vom 3. September bis zum 30. September kostenlosen Zugang zu Uplay+ zu erhalten. Danach ist dann die Gebühr von 14,99 Euro im Monat fällig. Mit über 100 Spielen gehjt Uplay+ an den Start. Hier seht ihr, um welche Spiele es sich handelt:
|Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition, Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
|Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition, Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China, Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India, Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia, Assassin's Creed II - Standard Edition, Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag – Standard Edition, Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition, Assassin's Creed Origins – Gold Edition, Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour, Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition, Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition, Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition, Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
|Beyond Good and Evil
|Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood, Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway, Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
|Child of Light
|Far Cry 2 - Standard version,Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone), Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition, Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition, Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition, Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition, Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
|Flashback Origin
|For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
|From Dust
|I Am Alive
|Imperialism, Imperialism 2
|Lock On: Modern Air Combat
|Might & Magic IX, Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor, Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer, Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition, Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition, Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition, Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition, Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition, Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness (Standalone), Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition, Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire (Standalone)
|Monopoly PLUS
|Ode
|Panzer General 2,Panzer General 3D assault
|Petz Horsez 2
|Planet of Death – Gold Edition
|Prince of Persia, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
|Rayman 2, Rayman 3, Rayman Forever, Rayman Legends, Rayman Origins, Rayman Raving Rabbids
|Silent Hunter 2, Silent Hunter 3, Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition, Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition, South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
|Speed Buster
|Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
|Steep - X Games Gold Edition
|The Crew - Standard Edition, The Crew 2 - Standard Edition
|The Settlers 1 - History Edition, The Settlers 2 - History Edition, The Settlers 3 - History Edition, The Settlers 4 - History Edition, The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition, The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition, The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
|Tom Clancy's EndWar, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Standard Edition, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent, Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
|Trackmania Turbo
|Transference
|Trials Evolution - Gold Edition, Trials Fusion - Awesome Max Edition, Trials Rising - Gold edition
|Uno
|Valiant Hearts
|Warlords Battlecry, Warlords Battlecry 2
|Watch Dogs - Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
|World In Conflict - Complete Edition
|Zombi
Die folgenden Spiele sind bestätigt und werden nach dem Start von Uplay+ verfügbar sein:
|Anno 1404 - Gold Edition, Anno 1503 - Gold Edition, Anno 1602, Anno 1701, Anno 2070 - Standard Edition
|hampions of Anteria
|Far Cry
|Gods & Monsters
|Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine
|Watch Dogs Legion – Ultimate Edition
Der YouTuber Herr Currywurst bricht das Schweigen über die Trennung des HOWAIZEN Squad. Offensichtlich (...) mehr