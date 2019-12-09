Laut Spiele-Presse | Das sind die 50 besten Spiele der letzten 10 Jahre

Das Jahr 2019 nähert sich dem Ende, womit bald ein neues Jahrzehnt beginnt. Aus diesem Grund hat Metacritic eine Liste der 50 bestbewerteten Videospiele der letzten zehn Jahre veröffentlicht.

Auf Platz 1 steht der wohl beliebteste Klempner der Geschichte.

Auf Metacritic werden unter anderem Videospiel-Tests der internationalen Presse gesammelt, woraus eine Durchschnittsbewertung (der Metascore) errechnet wird. Nun hat die Webseite anlässlich des scheidenden Jahrzehnts eine Liste der 50 besten Games der letzten zehn Jahre (2010 bis 2019) veröffentlicht.

Um in die Liste aufgenommen werden zu können, gab es aber zwei Bedingungen: Die Videospiele mussten Bewertungen von mindestens 15 Kritikern enthalten haben. Ist ein Spiel auf mehreren Plattformen veröffentlicht worden, wurde außerdem nur die Version mit den meisten Rezesionen verwendet.

Das ist die Top 50 der besten Games des Jahrzehnts laut Metacritic:

Leicht, Mittel, Brutal-Schwer - stellt euch der Quiz-Herausforderung

Das ist sie also: Die Top 50 der besten Videospiele des Jahrzehnts. Was haltet ihr von der Liste? Stimmt ihr mit ihr überein oder fehlt ein für euch ganz besonderes Videospiel? Schreibt uns eure Meinung dazu gerne in die Kommentare!