Laut Spiele-Presse | Das sind die 50 besten Spiele der letzten 10 Jahre

Das Jahr 2019 nähert sich dem Ende, womit bald ein neues Jahrzehnt beginnt. Aus diesem Grund hat Metacritic eine Liste der 50 bestbewerteten Videospiele der letzten zehn Jahre veröffentlicht.
Auf Platz 1 steht der wohl beliebteste Klempner der Geschichte.
Auf Metacritic werden unter anderem Videospiel-Tests der internationalen Presse gesammelt, woraus eine Durchschnittsbewertung (der Metascore) errechnet wird. Nun hat die Webseite anlässlich des scheidenden Jahrzehnts eine Liste der 50 besten Games der letzten zehn Jahre (2010 bis 2019) veröffentlicht.
Um in die Liste aufgenommen werden zu können, gab es aber zwei Bedingungen: Die Videospiele mussten Bewertungen von mindestens 15 Kritikern enthalten haben. Ist ein Spiel auf mehreren Plattformen veröffentlicht worden, wurde außerdem nur die Version mit den meisten Rezesionen verwendet.
Das ist die Top 50 der besten Games des Jahrzehnts laut Metacritic:
- Platz 50: Dragon Quest 11: Streiter des Schicksals - Definitive Edition (Switch, 91 Prozent)
- Platz 49: Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers (PC, 91 Prozent)
- Platz 48: Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 91 Prozent)
- Platz 47: Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 91 Prozent)
- Platz 46: Overwatch (PC, 91 Prozent)
- Platz 45: Little Big Planet 2 (PS3, 91 Prozent)
- Platz 44: The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine (PC, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 43: ICO and Shadow of the Colossus - Collection (PS3, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 42: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 41: Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 40: Journey (PS3, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 39: Super Smash Bros. (Wii U, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 38: Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (PS4, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 37: Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 36: Undertale (PC, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 35: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 34: Super Street Fighter 4 (PS3, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 33: Celeste (Switch, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 32: Bloodborne (PS4, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 31: Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (PS3, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 30: God of War 3 (PS3, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 29: Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 28: Inside (Xbox One, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 27: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 26: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PS4, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 25: Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 24: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 23: Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain (PS4, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 22: Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 21: Persona 5 (PS4, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 20: Persona 4: The Golden (PS Vita, 92 Prozent)
- Platz 19: Starcraft 2: Wings of Liberty (PC, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 18: Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 17: Divinity: Original Sin 2 (PC, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 16: Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 93 Prozent)
- Platz 15: Bioshock Infinite (PC, 94 Prozent)
- Platz 14: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 94 Prozent)
- Platz 13: Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 94 Prozent)
- Platz 12: God of War (PS4, 94 Prozent)
- Platz 11: Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 95 Prozent)
- Platz 10: Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 95 Prozent)
- Platz 9: The Last of Us Remastered (PS4, 95 Prozent)
- Platz 8: The Last of Us (PS3, 95 Prozent)
- Platz 7: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 96 Prozent)
- Platz 6: Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 96 Prozent)
- Platz 5: Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 97 Prozent)
- Platz 4: Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4, 97 Prozent)
- Platz 3: Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, 97 Prozent)
- Platz 2: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, 97 Prozent)
- Platz 1: Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 97 Prozent)
Das ist sie also: Die Top 50 der besten Videospiele des Jahrzehnts. Was haltet ihr von der Liste? Stimmt ihr mit ihr überein oder fehlt ein für euch ganz besonderes Videospiel? Schreibt uns eure Meinung dazu gerne in die Kommentare!