Gamescom-Angebote bei MediaMarkt: Spiele, Konsolen und mehr stark reduziert

von Gregor Elsholz (Donnerstag, 27.08.2020 - 13:22 Uhr)
Sichert euch die Gamescom-Angebote bei MediaMarkt!
Bei MediaMarkt könnt ihr euch jetzt tolle Gamescom-Angebote sichern. Von PC-Zubehör über Top-Spiele für die Nintendo Switch, PS4 und Xbox One bis hin zu spektakulären Konsolen-Bundles ist hier für alle Gaming-Bedürfnisse gesorgt.
Für PC-Zocker und Konsolen-Gamer gibt es jetzt noch bis zum 31. August um 9 Uhr attraktive Angebote bei MediaMarkt. In diesem Artikel findet ihr die besten Gaming-Deals der Gamescom-Aktion.
Bei MediaMarkt findet ihr aktuell attraktive Angebote zu günstigen Preisen. Von PC-Zubehör über Top-Games für eure Lieblingsplattform bis hin zu Bundles – hier sind unsere Favoriten.
PC-Gaming:
MSI Bravo 17 A4DDR Gaming Notebook (inkl. Spielecode zu Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla und MSI-Lootbox) für 1073,82 Euro
statt 1399 Euro
MEDION ERAZER Engineer P10 (MD34648) Gaming-PC für 876,34 Euro
statt 999 Euro
LENOVO Legion T530 Gaming-PC für 1168,79 Euro
statt 1499 Euro
ACER Predator XB273UGS 27 Zoll QHD Gaming-Monitor für 457,18 Euro
statt 528,11 Euro
ASUS VG248QG 24 Zoll Full-HD Gaming Monitor für 193,98 Euro
statt 249,90 Euro
RAZER Ornata Chroma Gaming-Tastatur für 59,35 Euro
statt 109,99 Euro
HYPERX Alloy Elite RGB-MX Gaming-Tastatur für 92,61 Euro
statt 139,99 Euro
MSI GeForce® RTX 2060 SUPER™ VENTUS Grafikkarte für 362,20 Euro
statt 420,93 Euro
ASUS Radeon™ RX 5700 XT ROG Strix Gaming Grafikkarte für 382,75 Euro
statt 437,78 Euro
Speichermedien:
WD BLACK™ SN750 NVMe™, 1 TB SSD für 141,90 Euro
statt 189,70 Euro
WD Black P10 Game Drive Externe Festplatte 5 TB für 115,02 Euro
statt 169 Euro
SAMSUNG Portable SSD T5 1 TB für 129,90 Euro
statt 205,20 Euro
Konsolen-Bundles und -Zubehör:
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition für 87,73 Euro
statt 129,98 Euro
SEAGATE Game Drive for PS4 - The Last of Us II Special Edition, 2 TB für 81,99 Euro
statt 99,92 Euro
SEAGATE Game Drive für Xbox GamePass - Cyberpunk SE, 2 TB für 81,99 Euro
statt 99,95 Euro
Games:
DOOM Eternal (PS4) für 19,99 Euro
statt 29,99 Euro
Final Fantasy VII - HD Remake für 39,99 Euro
statt 61,13 Euro
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) für 34,99 Euro
statt 52,89 Euro
Desperados 3 (Xbox One) für 34,99 Euro
statt 52,40 Euro
Assassin's Creed Odyssey + Origins Doppelpack (Xbox One) für 39,99 Euro
statt 44,79 Euro
Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Nintendo Switch) für 17,99 Euro
statt 26,09 Euro
Two Point Hospital (Nintendo Switch) für 27,99 Euro
statt 35,08 Euro
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch) für 44,99 Euro
statt 53,07 Euro
Die Sims 4 (PC) für 19,99 Euro
statt 30,22 Euro
ANNO 1800 Königsedition (PC) für 49,99 Euro
statt 68,65 Euro
ANNO History Collection (PC) für 29,99 Euro
statt 35,83 Euro
Hier geht's zur Aktion bei MediaMarkt!
Wie findet ihr das Angebot der aktuellen Gamescom-Aktion bei MediaMarkt? Werdet ihr bei diesen Deals zuschlagen? Besucht uns auf unserer Facebook-Seite und sagt uns dort eure Meinung in den Kommentaren!
Prime Gaming: Die Gratis-Games von Amazon bringen Prime-Mitgliedern etwas Helligkeit in den finsteren Herbst (...) mehr