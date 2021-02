God of War: PS5-Update lässt den Blockbuster in neuem Glanz erstrahlen

The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the PS5 is coming tomorrow!



✔️ Syncs to 60 FPS

✔️ 4K Checkerboard Resolution

✔️ 2160p

✔️ Free Update for PS5 Users



Check out our blog for more info 👉https://t.co/CXTyfHFyvN pic.twitter.com/psSLo63ReF