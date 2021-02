27 Jahre später: Endlich bekommt ihr die perfekte Speicher-Lösung für eure PlayStation

We have something new for you..#8BitMods proudly presents our first in-house developed hardware for the PlayStation 1!



The MemCard PRO!

It's finally the end of countless memory cards for your favourite console of all time!



Preorder NOW!



ℹ &🛒 | https://t.co/JZSAFZCvA6 pic.twitter.com/BodBzvyiGx