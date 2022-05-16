PS Plus: Sony enthüllt die Spiele der beiden neuen Abo-Stufen

Mit PlayStation Plus Extra und Premium erweitert Sony in knapp einen Monat seinen Online-Abo-Service um zwei weitere Stufen. Nun gab das Unternehmen die Auswahl der Spiele bekannt, auf die sich Abonnenten der höherpreisigen Abos freuen können.
PS Plus Extra & Premium: Diese Gratis-Spiele sind dabei
Abonnenten der teureren PS-Plus-Varianten erhalten dann Zugriff auf einen Spielekatalog, der je nach gewähltem Modell entweder nur PS4- und PS5-Spiele, oder aber zusätzlich noch Retro-Games aus der PS1-, PS3- und PSP-Ära umfasst.
Erste Beispiele für die enthaltenen Spiele gab Sony bereits im März bekannt, nun wurden viele weitere Games im Rahmen eines Blogeintrages genannt, die ebenfalls im Abo enthalten sind.
Liste der inkludierten PS4- und PS5-Spiele für Extra- und Premiumkunden:
Spiele der PlayStation Studios:
Alienation | PS4
Bloodborne | PS4
Concrete Genie | PS4
Days Gone | PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | PS4
Death Stranding und Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PS4/PS5
Demon’s Souls | PS5
Destruction AllStars | PS5
Everybody’s Golf | PS4
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | PS4/ PS5
God of War | PS4
Gravity Rush 2 | PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered | PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4
Infamous First Light | PS4
Infamous Second Son | PS4
Knack | PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 | PS4
LocoRoco Remastered | PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered | PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4/PS5
Matterfall | PS4
MediEvil | PS4
Patapon Remastered | PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered | PS4
Resogun | PS4
Returnal | PS5
Shadow of the Colossus | PS4
Tearaway Unfolded | PS4
The Last Guardian | PS4
The Last of Us Remastered | PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind | PS4
Until Dawn | PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | PS4
WipEout Omega Collection | PS4
Spiele von Drittanbietern
Ashen | PS4
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4/PS5
Batman: Arkham Knight | PS4
Celeste | PS4
Cities: Skylines | PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition | PS4/PS5
Dead Cells| PS4
Far Cry 3 Remaster | PS4
Far Cry 4 | PS4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | PS4
For Honor | PS4
Hollow Knight | PS4
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS4/PS5
Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4/PS5
Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | PS4
NBA 2K22 | PS4/PS5
Outer Wilds | PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4
Resident Evil | PS4
Soulcalibur VI | PS4
South Park: The Fractured but Whole | PS4
The Artful Escape | PS4/PS5
The Crew 2| PS4
Tom Clancy’s The Division | PS4
Auf diese Spiele erhaltet ihr direkt zum Release des neuen Abo-Modells Zugriff, wenn ihr Abonnent der PS-Plus-Stufe Extra oder Premium seid.
PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft | 12 Monate | deutsches Konto | PS5/PS4 Download Code
Im Blogeintrag erwähnt Sony, dass das Angebot an inkludierten Spielen einmal im Monat aufgestockt werden soll. Interessanterweise wird nicht erwähnt, dass ältere Spiele irgendwann aus den Abos entfernt werden könnten.
Ob Sony diesen Eintrag vergessen hat – oder das Angebot in Zukunft tatsächlich stets erweitert wird – bleibt abzuwarten.