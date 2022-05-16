Für Links auf dieser Seite erhält spieletipps.de ggf. eine Provision vom Händler, z.B. für mit oder blauer Unterstreichung gekennzeichnete. Mehr Infos.
PS Plus: Sony enthüllt die Spiele der beiden neuen Abo-Stufen

von Robert Kohlick (Montag, 16.05.2022 - 16:24 Uhr)

Auf diese Spiele können sich Premium-PS-Plus-Kunden freuen. (Bild: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Getty Images – Damir Khabirov)
Mit PlayStation Plus Extra und Premium erweitert Sony in knapp einen Monat seinen Online-Abo-Service um zwei weitere Stufen. Nun gab das Unternehmen die Auswahl der Spiele bekannt, auf die sich Abonnenten der höherpreisigen Abos freuen können.

PS Plus Extra & Premium: Diese Gratis-Spiele sind dabei

Am 13. Juni läuft der PS-Plus-Countdown ab. An diesem Tag stellt Sony das Abo-Modell komplett um und erweitert es um zwei neue Stufen, die in gewisserweise an den Xbox Game Pass erinnern.

Abonnenten der teureren PS-Plus-Varianten erhalten dann Zugriff auf einen Spielekatalog, der je nach gewähltem Modell entweder nur PS4- und PS5-Spiele, oder aber zusätzlich noch Retro-Games aus der PS1-, PS3- und PSP-Ära umfasst.

Erste Beispiele für die enthaltenen Spiele gab Sony bereits im März bekannt, nun wurden viele weitere Games im Rahmen eines Blogeintrages genannt, die ebenfalls im Abo enthalten sind.

Liste der inkludierten PS4- und PS5-Spiele für Extra- und Premiumkunden:

Spiele der PlayStation Studios:

  • Alienation | PS4
  • Bloodborne | PS4
  • Concrete Genie | PS4
  • Days Gone | PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | PS4
  • Death Stranding und Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf | PS4
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | PS4/ PS5
  • God of War | PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 | PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4
  • Infamous First Light | PS4
  • Infamous Second Son | PS4
  • Knack | PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall | PS4
  • MediEvil | PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | PS4
  • Resogun | PS4
  • Returnal | PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus | PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded | PS4
  • The Last Guardian | PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered | PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind | PS4
  • Until Dawn | PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | PS4
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection | PS4

Spiele von Drittanbietern

  • Ashen | PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | PS4
  • Celeste | PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells| PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster | PS4
  • Far Cry 4 | PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | PS4
  • For Honor | PS4
  • Hollow Knight | PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds | PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4
  • Resident Evil | PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI | PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole | PS4
  • The Artful Escape | PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2| PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division | PS4

Auf diese Spiele erhaltet ihr direkt zum Release des neuen Abo-Modells Zugriff, wenn ihr Abonnent der PS-Plus-Stufe Extra oder Premium seid.

Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass und PS Plus – das bieten euch die Abo-Dienste

PS Plus: Enthaltene Retro-Games für Premium-Abonnenten

Für Premium-Kunden ist der Sack an inkludierten Spielen noch praller gefüllt – schließlich kommen noch die ganzen Retro-Spiele dazu. Hier die aktuelle Übersicht:

Klassikerkatalog – Erste PlayStation und PSP

PlayStation Studios

  • Ape Escape | Erste PlayStation
  • Everybody’s Golf | Erste PlayStation
  • Kurushi | Erste PlayStation
  • Jumping Flash! | Erste PlayStation
  • Syphon Filter | Erste PlayStation
  • Super Stardust Portable | PSP

Drittanbieter-Partner

  • Mr. Driller | Erste PlayStation
  • Tekken 2 | Erste PlayStation
  • Worms World Party | Erste PlayStation
  • Worms Armageddon | Erste PlayStation

Klassikerkatalog – Remasters

PlayStation Studios

  • Ape Escape 2 | PS4
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | PS4
  • Dark Cloud | PS4
  • Dark Chronicle | PS4
  • FantaVision | PS4
  • Everybody’s Tennis | PS4
  • Jak II | PS4
  • Jak 3 | PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing | PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | PS4
  • Rogue Galaxy | PS4
  • Forbidden Siren | PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 | PS4

Drittanbieter-Partner

  • Bioshock Remastered | PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | PS4

Originale PS3-Spiele (via Streaming)

PlayStation Studios

  • Crash Commando | PS3
  • Demon’s Souls | PS3
  • echochrome | PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf 6 | PS3
  • Ico | PS3
  • Infamous | PS3
  • Infamous 2 | PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | PS3
  • Puppeteer | PS3
  • rain | PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty | PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | PS3
  • Resistance 3 | PS3
  • Super Stardust HD | PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | PS3

Drittanbieter-Partner

  • Asura’s Wrath | PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection | PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 | PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | PS3

(Quelle: PlayStation Blog)

Sind das alle Spiele der neuen Abo-Stufen?

Im Blogeintrag erwähnt Sony, dass das Angebot an inkludierten Spielen einmal im Monat aufgestockt werden soll. Interessanterweise wird nicht erwähnt, dass ältere Spiele irgendwann aus den Abos entfernt werden könnten.

Ob Sony diesen Eintrag vergessen hat – oder das Angebot in Zukunft tatsächlich stets erweitert wird – bleibt abzuwarten.

