PS Plus: Sony enthüllt die Spiele der beiden neuen Abo-Stufen

Auf diese Spiele können sich Premium-PS-Plus-Kunden freuen. (Bild: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Getty Images – Damir Khabirov)

Mit PlayStation Plus Extra und Premium erweitert Sony in knapp einen Monat seinen Online-Abo-Service um zwei weitere Stufen. Nun gab das Unternehmen die Auswahl der Spiele bekannt, auf die sich Abonnenten der höherpreisigen Abos freuen können.

PS Plus Extra & Premium: Diese Gratis-Spiele sind dabei

Am 13. Juni läuft der PS-Plus-Countdown ab. An diesem Tag stellt Sony das Abo-Modell komplett um und erweitert es um zwei neue Stufen, die in gewisserweise an den Xbox Game Pass erinnern.

Abonnenten der teureren PS-Plus-Varianten erhalten dann Zugriff auf einen Spielekatalog, der je nach gewähltem Modell entweder nur PS4- und PS5-Spiele, oder aber zusätzlich noch Retro-Games aus der PS1-, PS3- und PSP-Ära umfasst.

Erste Beispiele für die enthaltenen Spiele gab Sony bereits im März bekannt, nun wurden viele weitere Games im Rahmen eines Blogeintrages genannt, die ebenfalls im Abo enthalten sind.

Liste der inkludierten PS4- und PS5-Spiele für Extra- und Premiumkunden:

Spiele der PlayStation Studios:

Alienation | PS4

Bloodborne | PS4

Concrete Genie | PS4

Days Gone | PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | PS4

Death Stranding und Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | PS5

Destruction AllStars | PS5

Everybody’s Golf | PS4

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | PS4/ PS5

God of War | PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4

Infamous First Light | PS4

Infamous Second Son | PS4

Knack | PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS4/PS5

Matterfall | PS4

MediEvil | PS4

Patapon Remastered | PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | PS4

Resogun | PS4

Returnal | PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | PS4

Tearaway Unfolded | PS4

The Last Guardian | PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | PS4

Until Dawn | PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | PS4

Spiele von Drittanbietern

Ashen | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | PS4

Celeste | PS4

Cities: Skylines | PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | PS4

Far Cry 4 | PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | PS4

For Honor | PS4

Hollow Knight | PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | PS4

NBA 2K22 | PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4

Resident Evil | PS4

Soulcalibur VI | PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole | PS4

The Artful Escape | PS4/PS5

The Crew 2| PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division | PS4

Auf diese Spiele erhaltet ihr direkt zum Release des neuen Abo-Modells Zugriff, wenn ihr Abonnent der PS-Plus-Stufe Extra oder Premium seid.

PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft | 12 Monate | deutsches Konto | PS5/PS4 Download Code Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.05.2022 20:09 Uhr

Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass und PS Plus – das bieten euch die Abo-Dienste

PS Plus: Enthaltene Retro-Games für Premium-Abonnenten

Für Premium-Kunden ist der Sack an inkludierten Spielen noch praller gefüllt – schließlich kommen noch die ganzen Retro-Spiele dazu. Hier die aktuelle Übersicht:

Klassikerkatalog – Erste PlayStation und PSP

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Erste PlayStation

Everybody’s Golf | Erste PlayStation

Kurushi | Erste PlayStation

Jumping Flash! | Erste PlayStation

Syphon Filter | Erste PlayStation

Super Stardust Portable | PSP

Drittanbieter-Partner

Mr. Driller | Erste PlayStation

Tekken 2 | Erste PlayStation

Worms World Party | Erste PlayStation

Worms Armageddon | Erste PlayStation

Klassikerkatalog – Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | PS4

Dark Cloud | PS4

Dark Chronicle | PS4

FantaVision | PS4

Everybody’s Tennis | PS4

Jak II | PS4

Jak 3 | PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | PS4

Rogue Galaxy | PS4

Forbidden Siren | PS4

Wild Arms 3 | PS4

Drittanbieter-Partner

Bioshock Remastered | PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | PS4

Originale PS3-Spiele (via Streaming)

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando | PS3

Demon’s Souls | PS3

echochrome | PS3

Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | PS3

Everybody’s Golf 6 | PS3

Ico | PS3

Infamous | PS3

Infamous 2 | PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | PS3

MotorStorm RC | PS3

Puppeteer | PS3

rain | PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty | PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | PS3

Resistance 3 | PS3

Super Stardust HD | PS3

Tokyo Jungle | PS3

When Vikings Attack | PS3

Drittanbieter-Partner

Asura’s Wrath | PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | PS3

F.E.A.R. | PS3

Lost Planet 2 | PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | PS3

(Quelle: PlayStation Blog)

PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft | 12 Monate | deutsches Konto | PS5/PS4 Download Code Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 16.05.2022 20:09 Uhr

Sind das alle Spiele der neuen Abo-Stufen?

Im Blogeintrag erwähnt Sony, dass das Angebot an inkludierten Spielen einmal im Monat aufgestockt werden soll. Interessanterweise wird nicht erwähnt, dass ältere Spiele irgendwann aus den Abos entfernt werden könnten.

Ob Sony diesen Eintrag vergessen hat – oder das Angebot in Zukunft tatsächlich stets erweitert wird – bleibt abzuwarten.