17 neue Spiele gibt es auf einen Schlag für PS-Plus-Abonnenten – aber nur, wenn ihr in einer der beiden neuen Abo-Stufen seid. (Bild: Ubisoft / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mit PS Plus Extra & Premium bietet Sony seit kurzer Zeit zwei neue Abo-Stufen für seinen Online-Service an, die Zugriff auf eine riesige Spiele-Bibliothek bieten. Diese wird in regelmäßigen Abständen erweitert – so stoßen im Juli gleich 17 neue Spiele dazu. Wir verraten euch, welche das sind und bieten euch einen Überblick über alle Spiele, die Teil des Abos sind.

17 neue Abo-Spiele für PS Plus Extra & Premium

Ende Juni hat Sony seinen Online-Service PS Plus um zwei neue Abo-Stufen erweitert. Mit Extra & Premium können Spieler auf eine Games-Bibliothek zugreifen, die Hunderte Spiele umfasst und in regelmäßigen Abständen aktualisiert wird.

Im Juli werden gleich 17 neue Spiele zu den Abos hinzugefügt – darunter auch der heiß erwartete PlayStation-Hit Stray. Hier die komplette Übersicht der 15 Spiele, die ihr ab dem 19. Juli 2022 zocken könnt, wenn ihr PS-Plus-Extra-Abonnent seid:

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

| PS4 Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

| PS4 Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

| PS4 Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

| PS4 Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

| PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

| PS5 Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5

| PS4, PS5 Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

| PS4 Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

| PS4 Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

| PS5 Stray | PS4 / PS5

| PS4 / PS5 Ice Age: Scrats Nussiges Abenteuer | PS4

| PS4 Jumanji: Das Videospiel | PS4

| PS4 Paw Patrol: Im Einsatz | PS4

| PS4 ReadySet Heroes | PS4

Spieler, die statt Extra Premium abonniert haben, dürfen sich zudem auch noch über zwei neue Klassiker-Spiele freuen:

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

(PSP) LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

(Quelle: PlayStation Blog)

Ihr habt nur PlayStation Plus Essentials (das alte PS Plus) abonniert und wollt wissen, was ihr dort jeden Monat für neue Gratis-Spiele bekommt? Kein Problem! Auch dafür haben wir die passende Übersicht am Start:

PS Plus Extra & Premium: Alle PS4-/PS5-Spiele in der Übersicht

Ihr seid Extra- oder Premium-Abonnent und wollt wissen, welche Spiele alle in eurem Abo inbegriffen sind? Dann holt euch mal lieber noch nen Kaffee – denn hier folgt die komplette Liste an Abo-Spielen, alphabetisch sortiert (Highlights haben wir fett markiert):

Spiele, die mit Zahlen beginnen

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

428: Shibuya Scramble

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkey of Shaolin

A

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

B

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

C

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

**Concrete Genie **

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Croixleur Sigma

D

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL - The Game

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon

DEMON'S SOULS

Detroit: Become Human

Descenders

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

E

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody's Golf

F

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

For the King

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

G

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

GOD OF WAR

Goosebumps: The Game

Gravity Rush 2

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Greedfall

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

H

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat

I

I am Bread

I am Dead

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

J

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

JumpJet Rex

K

KeyWe

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

Kona

L

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo's Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

M

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Spider-Man

**MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES **

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

N

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (nur noch bis zum 31. August 2022)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

O

Observation

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League

P

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Q

/

R

Rad Rodgers

Red Dead Redemption 2 (nur noch bis zum 17. Oktober 2022)

(nur noch bis zum 17. Oktober 2022) Redeemer - Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

RESOGUN

Relicta

RETURNAL

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

S

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Steins; Gate Elite

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

T

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tearaway Unfolded

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council - The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy's The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

U

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

V

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

W

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Werewolves Within

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

Whispering Willows

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (nur noch bis zum 31. August 2022)

Wreckfest

Wytchwood

X

XCOM 2

Y

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Z

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Lohnen sich Online-Services abseits von PS Plus auch? Wir verraten euch, was ihr bei Nintendo, Microsoft und Co. für euer Geld bekommt:

Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass und PS Plus – das bieten euch die Abo-Dienste

PlayStation-Guthaben für 12 Monate PlayStation Plus Essential | PS4/PS5 Download-Code Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 14.07.2022 07:42 Uhr

PS Plus Premium: Alle Retro-Games in der Übersicht

Das ist zwar schon verdammt viel Holz, doch wer tief in die Tasche gegriffen und sogar PS Plus Premium abonniert hat, darf sich sogar über noch mehr Spiele freuen – nämlich eine bunte Mischung aus zahlreichen Retro-Games. Hier findet ihr alle im Überblick:

A

About a Blob

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3

Armageddon Riders

Asura's Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~

B

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bellator MMA Onslaught

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Blood Knights

Bolt

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

C

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

CRASH COMMANDO

Critter Crunch

Crysis Remastered

D

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Cloud

Dark Mist

Dark Void

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Demon's Souls

Derrick the Deathfin

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Universe

Disney·PIXAR Brave

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Double Dragon Neon

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

E

Eat Them!

Echochrome (PSP/PS4)

Echochrome (PSP/PS5)

Elefunk

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

F

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

FantaVision

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

G

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

Genji: Days of the Blade

G-Force

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

H

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Rain

Hotline Miami

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Tennis

Hustle Kings

I

I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

J

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 3

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee - The City God Case

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)

JumpJet Rex

K

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Knytt Underground

KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ

Kung Fu Rabbit

L

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Leo's Fortune

Linger in Shadows

Lock's Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Planet

LOST PLANET 2

Lost Planet 3

Lumines Remastered

M

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magic Orbz

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisom

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Meikyu touro Legasista

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

N

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

Numblast

O

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS4)

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS5)

OKAGE: Shadow King

Outcast - Second Contact

P

Papo & Yo

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

PixelJunk Eden Fully Grown

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Primal

Prismatic Solid

Proteus

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Agent

Q

QUANTUM THEORY

R

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

Raiden V: Director's Cut

rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: QForce

Realms Of Ancient War

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson's Chronicles

Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rise of the Kasai

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)

S

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 - Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 - Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 - Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 - Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 - What's New Beelzebub

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond the Alley of the Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Savage Moon

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter

Shiki-tei

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

Siren

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

SkyDrift

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Space Ace

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

STARWHAL

STRIDER

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS

Super Star Wars

Syberia (bis zum 19. Juli 2022)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

T

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

TOKYO JUNGLE

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O'll

Truck Racer

U

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Urban Trial Freestyle

V

Velocibox

VelocityUltra

Vessel

W

Wakeboarding HD

War of the Monsters

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

Warriors: Legends of Troy

When Vikings Attack!

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

White Knight Chronicles II

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)

Wild Arms 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

X

XBLAZE Code:Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

Y

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Z

Z/X

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge

PlayStation-Guthaben für 12 Monate PlayStation Plus Essential | PS4/PS5 Download-Code Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 14.07.2022 07:42 Uhr

Ein paar unserer PS-Plus-Wünsche wurden inzwischen schon erfüllt, viele sind jedoch noch offen: