12 neue PS-Plus-Spiele: Sony schnürt Mega-Paket für Extra- & Plus-Abonnenten

von Robert Kohlick (Freitag, 12.08.2022 - 11:18 Uhr)

Gleich 12 neue Spiele finden am 16. August ihren Weg ins PS-Plus-Abo für Extra- & Premium-Abonnenten – darunter auch einige echte Kracher. Wir haben alle Neuzugänge für euch im Überblick.

PS Plus Extra & Premium im August 2022 – das sind die Neuzugänge

Jetzt ist es also offiziell! Sony hat in einem Blogeintrag offenbart, welche PlayStation-Spiele ab dem 16. August 2022 für alle Abonnenten von PS Plus Extra & Premium zusätzlich zur Verfügung gestellt werden – und das Line-Up kann sich durchaus sehen lassen (Quelle: PlayStation Blog). Insgesamt stoßen gleich 12 weitere Spiele zur Abo-Bibliothek dazu – darunter auch einige echte Highlights, die wir fett markiert haben:

  • Bugsnax
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Everspace
  • Metro Exodus
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Trials of Mana
  • UNO |
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2

Für viele das wahrscheinlich wichtigste Spiel des Monats: Ghost Recon Wildlands. Der Open-World-Shooter von Ubisoft erschien bereits im Jahr 2017 und kam damals bei der Fanbase gut an. Rund 80 Prozent der Spieler auf Steam bewerten das Spiel positiv. (Quelle: Steam) Vor allem der Koop-Aspekt sorgte für Begeisterung. Insgesamt 4 Spieler können ein kleines Squad bilden und zusammen Missionen absolvieren und Feinde aufs Korn nehmen.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Launch Trailer

ACHTUNG: Bei Wildlands handelt es sich um den älteren der beiden Ghost-Recon-Open-World-Teile. Der Nachfolger Breakpoint erschien 2019.

Ihr habt nur PlayStation Plus Essentials (das alte PS Plus) abonniert und wollt wissen, was ihr dort jeden Monat für neue Gratis-Spiele bekommt? Kein Problem! Auch dafür haben wir die passende Übersicht am Start:

Und Tschüss! Diese PS-Plus-Spiele fliegen aus dem Abo

Was Extra- & Premium-Abonnenten ebenfalls wissen sollten: Sony fügt nicht nur neue Games zum Abo hinzu, am 31. August 2022 fliegen auch zwei Spiele aus der Bibliothek raus.

NBA 2K22 und WRC10 werden auch ab September nicht mehr zur Verfügung stehen. Wer also noch einen Blick in die beiden Games werfen will, sollte sich lieber beeilen.

Weitere Yakuza-Spiele im Laufe des Jahres für PS Plus

Im August gibt es zwar für Extra- und Premium-Abonnenten schon drei Yakuza-Games auf einen Schlag, doch das ist noch lange nicht alles. Sony kündigte bereits an, dass auch weitere Teile der Serie im Laufe des Jahres ihren Weg ins Abo finden – die meisten davon gibt es aber nur für Premium-Abonnenten:

  • Yakuza 3 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium

Einen konkreten Termin für die vier weiteren Yakuza-Spiele gibt es bislang noch nicht.

PS Plus Extra & Premium: Alle PS4-/PS5-Spiele in der Übersicht

Ihr seid Extra- oder Premium-Abonnent und wollt wissen, welche Spiele alle in eurem Abo inbegriffen sind? Dann holt euch mal lieber noch nen Kaffee – denn hier folgt die komplette Liste an Abo-Spielen, alphabetisch sortiert (Highlights haben wir fett markiert):

Spiele, die mit Zahlen beginnen

  • 11-11 Memories Retold
  • 2Dark
  • 428: Shibuya Scramble
  • 8-Bit Armies
  • 9 Monkey of Shaolin

A

  • Absolver
  • ABZU
  • Ace of Seafood
  • Adr1ft
  • Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • ALIENATION
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Aragami
  • Ash of Gods Redemption
  • Ashen
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Astebreed
  • AVICII Invector

B

  • Bad North
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Bee Simulator
  • Black Mirror
  • Blasphemous
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bomber Crew
  • Bound
  • Bound by Flame
  • Brawlout
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

C

  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Chicken Police
  • Child of Light
  • Children of Morta
  • Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • **Concrete Genie **
  • Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • ConnecTank
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Cris Tales
  • Croixleur Sigma

D

  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  • Danger Zone
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III
  • Days Gone
  • DCL - The Game
  • Dead Cells
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
  • Death end re;Quest
  • Death end re;Quest2
  • Death Squared
  • DEATH STRANDING
  • DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Defense Grid 2
  • Deliver Us the Moon
  • DEMON'S SOULS
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Descenders
  • Desperados III
  • Destruction Allstars
  • Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
  • DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
  • DOOM
  • Dragon Star Varnir
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

E

  • Eagle Flight
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  • Electronic Super Joy
  • El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  • Elex
  • Embr
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Entwined
  • EVERSPACE
  • Everybody's Golf

F

  • Fade to Silence
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  • FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World
  • Flatout 4: Total Insanity
  • FLUSTER CLUCK
  • For Honor
  • For the King
  • Foreclosed
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Fury Unleashed

G

  • Gabbuchi
  • GAL GUNVOLT BURST
  • Get Even
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Ghostrunner
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
  • Gods will Fall
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • GOD OF WAR
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Greedfall
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

H

  • HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  • Harvest Moon: One World
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotshot Racing
  • How to Survive 2
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Hue
  • Human Fall Flat

I

  • I am Bread
  • I am Dead
  • Ice Age: Scrats Nussiges Abenteuer
  • Indivisible
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Injustice 2

J

  • Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
  • John Wick Hex
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Jumanji: Das Videospiel
  • JumpJet Rex

K

  • KeyWe
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
  • KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • KNACK
  • Kona

L

  • Last Day of June
  • Last Stop
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • Left Alive: Day One Edition
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Legends of Ethernal
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Leo's Fortune
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Little Nightmares
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page

M

  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Magicka 2
  • Mahjong
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Maneater
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel Puzzle Quest
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • **MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES **
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • Masters of Anima
  • MATTERFALL
  • MediEvil
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Minit
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Moving Out
  • Mudrunner
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MXGP 2021
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Time at Portia

N

  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • NASCAR Heat 5
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • NBA 2K22 (nur noch bis zum 31. August 2022)
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Nidhogg
  • Nidhogg II
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Nioh
  • No Straight Roads

O

  • Observation
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
  • Omega Quintet
  • Outer Wilds
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overpass
  • Override 2: Super Mech League

P

  • Party Hard
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
  • Paw Patrol: Im Einsatz
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Pile Up! Box by Box
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Portal Knights
  • Prison Architect
  • Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  • Prey
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
  • Pure Pool

Q

/

R

  • Rad Rodgers
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (nur noch bis zum 17. Oktober 2022)
  • ReadySet Heroes
  • Redeemer - Enhanced Edition
  • Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
  • Raiden V: Director's Cut
  • Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • RESOGUN
  • Relicta
  • RETURNAL
  • Rez Infinite
  • RIDE 4
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
  • R-TYPE FINAL 2

S

  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • Saints Row Gat out of Hell
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shenmue III
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Sine Mora X
  • SkyDrift Infinity
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • SOMA
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Tactics
  • Space Junkies
  • Sparkle Unleashed
  • Spitlings
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Steep
  • Steins; Gate Elite
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Stranded Deep
  • Stray
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  • Surviving Mars

T

  • Telling Lies
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Terraria
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • The Turing Test
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Caligula Effect: Overdose
  • The Council - The Complete Season
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
  • THE LAST GUARDIAN
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Long Dark
  • The Messenger
  • The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Technomancer
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Thomas was Alone
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Tom Clancy's The Division
  • TorqueL
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Toukiden 2
  • Tour de France 2021
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
  • Tricky Towers
  • Tropico 5
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • TRON RUN/r
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

U

  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Until Dawn
  • Unturned

V

  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Velocibox
  • Victor Vran Overkill Edition
  • Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
  • Virginia

W

  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • WARRIORS ALL-STARS
  • Watch Dogs
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
  • Werewolves Within
  • Wild Guns Reloaded
  • Windbound
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • Whispering Willows
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (nur noch bis zum 31. August 2022)
  • Wreckfest
  • Wytchwood

X

  • XCOM 2

Y

  • Yet Another Zombie Defense
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Z

  • Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
  • ZOMBI
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Lohnen sich Online-Services abseits von PS Plus auch? Wir verraten euch, was ihr bei Nintendo, Microsoft und Co. für euer Geld bekommt:

PS Plus Premium: Alle Retro-Games in der Übersicht

Das ist zwar schon verdammt viel Holz, doch wer tief in die Tasche gegriffen und sogar PS Plus Premium abonniert hat, darf sich sogar über noch mehr Spiele freuen – nämlich eine bunte Mischung aus zahlreichen Retro-Games. Hier findet ihr alle im Überblick:

A

  • About a Blob
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
  • Alien Rage
  • Alien Spidy
  • Anarchy: Rush Hour
  • Anna – Extended Edition
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
  • Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
  • Ape Escape 2
  • Aqua Panic!
  • Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
  • Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Arcana Heart 3
  • Armageddon Riders
  • Asura's Wrath
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
  • Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
  • Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
  • Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~

B

  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
  • Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
  • Battle Princess of Arcadias
  • Bellator MMA Onslaught
  • BEYOND: Two Souls
  • Big Sky Infinity
  • BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • BioShock Remastered
  • BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
  • Black Knight Sword
  • BLADESTORM: Nightmare
  • Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
  • BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
  • Blood Knights
  • Bolt
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

C

  • CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cars Mater-National Championship
  • Cars Race-O-Rama
  • Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
  • Cel Damage HD
  • Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
  • Chime Super Deluxe
  • Class of Heroes 2G
  • CRASH COMMANDO
  • Critter Crunch
  • Crysis Remastered

D

  • Danger Zone
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Mist
  • Dark Void
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)
  • Deadlight: Director´s Cut
  • Death Track: Resurrection
  • Deception IV: Blood Ties
  • Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
  • Demon's Souls
  • Derrick the Deathfin
  • Devil May Cry 4
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
  • DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
  • Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
  • Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
  • Disney Universe
  • Disney·PIXAR Brave
  • Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Duke Nukem Forever
  • Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
  • Dynasty Warriors 7
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors 8
  • Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

E

  • Eat Them!
  • Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
  • Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
  • Echoshift
  • Elefunk
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter
  • Eufloria

F

  • F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • FALLOUT 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • FantaVision
  • Final Exam
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Frogger Returns

G

  • GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
  • Genji: Days of the Blade
  • G-Force
  • Go! Sports Ski
  • God of War HD
  • God of War II HD
  • God of War III Remastered
  • God of War: Ascension
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Greg Hastings Paintball 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

H

  • Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
  • Hamilton's Great Adventure
  • Hamsterball
  • Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
  • Heavy Rain
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
  • Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
  • Hot Shots Tennis
  • Hustle Kings

I

  • I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
  • ibb & obb
  • ICO Classics HD
  • inFAMOUS
  • inFAMOUS 2
  • inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
  • Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

J

  • Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Jak 3
  • Jak II
  • Jak X: Combat Racing
  • Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
  • Joe Danger 2: The Movie
  • Judge Dee - The City God Case
  • Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
  • Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
  • JumpJet Rex

K

  • Kinetica
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Knytt Underground
  • KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ
  • Kung Fu Rabbit

L

  • Legasista
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • Leo's Fortune
  • Linger in Shadows
  • Lock's Quest
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
  • LocoRoco Midnight Carnival
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • Lost Planet
  • LOST PLANET 2
  • Lost Planet 3
  • Lumines Remastered

M

  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Magic Orbz
  • Magus
  • Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisom
  • MEGA MAN 10
  • MEGA MAN 9
  • Meikyu touro Legasista
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
  • Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
  • MX vs ATV Reflex
  • MX vs ATV: Alive
  • MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

N

  • NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge
  • NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
  • NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
  • No Heroes Allowed!
  • Numblast

O

  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
  • OKAGE: Shadow King
  • Outcast - Second Contact

P

  • Papo & Yo
  • PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
  • Patapon Remastered
  • Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
  • Pid
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
  • PixelJunk Eden Fully Grown
  • PixelJunk Monsters Encore
  • PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
  • Piyotama
  • Planet Minigolf
  • Planets Under Attack
  • Pool Nation
  • Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
  • Primal
  • Prismatic Solid
  • Proteus
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Puzzle Agent

Q

  • QUANTUM THEORY

R

  • Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
  • RAGE
  • Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • Raiden V: Director's Cut
  • rain
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
  • Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
  • Ratchet & Clank: QForce
  • Realms Of Ancient War
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction II
  • Red Faction: Battlegrounds
  • Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
  • Red Johnson's Chronicles
  • Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil Director's Cut
  • Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
  • Resistance 3
  • Retro City Rampage DX
  • Retro/Grade
  • Ricochet HD
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Rogue Warrior
  • Rotastic
  • R-Type Dimensions
  • RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)

S

  • Sacred Citadel
  • Saints Row 2
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 - Ice Station Santa
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 - Moai Better Blues
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 - Night of the Raving Dead
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 - Chariots of the Dogs
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 - What's New Beelzebub
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond the Alley of the Dolls
  • Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
  • Savage Moon
  • Serious Sam Collection
  • Shatter
  • Shiki-tei
  • Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
  • Siren
  • Siren: Blood Curse
  • Skullgirls Encore
  • Sky Fighter
  • Skydive: Proximity Flight
  • SkyDrift
  • Smash Cars
  • Snakeball
  • Sniper Elite V2
  • Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
  • Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
  • Space Ace
  • Split/Second: Velocity
  • Star Wars Racer Revenge
  • Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
  • Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
  • STARWHAL
  • STRIDER
  • STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
  • Super Star Wars
  • Syberia (bis zum 19. Juli 2022)
  • Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
  • Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

T

  • Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  • Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
  • Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
  • The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
  • The Darkness
  • THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
  • The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
  • The King of Fighters XIII
  • The Last Guy
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • The Mark of Kri
  • The Raven Remastered
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
  • TOKYO JUNGLE
  • Toukiden: Kiwami
  • Toy Home
  • Trash Panic
  • TRINITY: Souls of Zill O'll
  • Truck Racer

U

  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Urban Trial Freestyle

V

  • Velocibox
  • VelocityUltra
  • Vessel

W

  • Wakeboarding HD
  • War of the Monsters
  • WARRIORS OROCHI 3
  • Warriors: Legends of Troy
  • When Vikings Attack!
  • Whispering Willows
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • White Knight Chronicles II
  • Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
  • Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
  • Wild Arms 3
  • WipEout: Omega Collection
  • Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
  • Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
  • Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
  • Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

X

  • XBLAZE Code:Embryo
  • XCOM: Enemy Within

Y

  • Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Z

  • Z/X
  • Zack Zero
  • Zen Pinball 2
  • Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge
