NCsoft
Aktuelle News
Top:
gamescom Awards 2010: Die Gewinner
Top:
Weihnachts-Special: Die besten Online-Spiele 2009
22.04.
Aion: Charaktertransfer bald möglich
04.03.
Aion: Änderungen von Patch 1.9 bekanntgegeben
23.01.
Geschlechtsumwandlung und Schönheits-OPs in Aion
Neue Artikel
Special Micro Transactions: Mit neuem Bezahlmodell zum Erfolg?
Test PC Guild Wars - Factions
Test PC Auto Assault
Auto Assault
City of Heroes
Aion
Renaissance Blood THD
Top 10 (meist geklickt)
01
Guild Wars 2
92
92
01
Guild Wars 2
02
Aion
80
80
02
Aion
03
Blade and Soul
-
-
03
Blade and Soul
04
Wildstar
86
86
04
Wildstar
05
Guild Wars 2 - Path of Fire
90
90
05
Guild Wars 2 - Path of Fire
06
MXM
-
-
06
MXM
07
City of Heroes
78
78
07
City of Heroes
08
Tabula Rasa
-
-
08
Tabula Rasa
09
GW - Eye of the North
84
84
09
GW - Eye of the North
10
Lineage 2 - Gracia
-
-
10
Lineage 2 - Gracia
