NIS America

Aktuelle News
Top:
Birthdays the Beginning: Der Schöpfer von Harvest Moon klaut bei Minecraft
Top:
Spiele-Explosion: Die besten Neuerscheinungen im November
24.03.
Trinity Universe: Japanisches Rollenspiel im Anime-Stil
Neue Artikel
Preview PS3 Taktisches Rollenspiel mit absurder Story
Test PS3 Disgaea 3: Dämonisch gut und völlig absurd
Empfehlungen
Mana Khemia - Student Alliance
Trinity Universe
Natural Doctrine
Disgaea 4
Infos
Homepage:
www.nisamerica.com
Anzahl Spiele:
51
Top 10 (meist geklickt)
01
Grand Kingdom
02
Ys 8 - Lacrimosa of Dana
03
Disgaea 5
04
Natural Doctrine
05
The Legend of Heroes
06
Mugen Souls Z
07
Atelier Totori
08
God Wars - Future Past
09
The Legend of Legacy
10
The Witch and the Hundred Knight
