Firmen
Squaresoft
Squaresoft
Squaresoft
Final Fantasy 5: Wiederveröffentlichung zum Herunterladen geplant
Final Fantasy IX bald im PSN verfügbar
29.03.
Remake von Final Fantasy 9 bald für Playstation 3 erhältlich?
27.01.
Die ersten beiden Final-Fantasy-Spiele erscheinen auf dem iPhone
07.03.
Final Fantasy V: Bald für GBA erhältlich
10 überstrapazierte Dinge in japanischen Rollenspielen (JRPGs)
Special Die 25 besten iPhone-Spiele 2012: Mobiler Spielspaß
Test Wii Dragon Quest Swords
Threads of Fate
Final Fantasy 6 Advance
Front Mission 3
Vagrant Story
Anzahl Spiele:
18
01
Secret of Mana 3
01
02
FF 6 Advance
02
03
Dragon Quest Swords
03
04
Vagrant Story
04
05
Xenogears
05
06
FF Anthology
06
07
FF Origins
07
08
Front Mission 3
08
09
Threads of Fate
09
10
Driving Emotion Type-S
10
