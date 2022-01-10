|Spiel
|Datum
|Plattform
|A Little to the Left
|-
|PC
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
|A Quiet Place
|-
|-
|A Shiba Story
|-
|PC
|Action Arcade Wrestling
|-
|Switch
|Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
|-
|Switch
|Afterlove EP
|-
|PC
|Aftermath
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Anno: Mutationem
|-
|PS4, PC
|Arc Raiders
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Arcadegeddon
|-
|PS5, PC
|Ashwalkers
|-
|Switch
|Asterigos
|-
|PS4, PS5, PC
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|-
|PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|Aztec Forgotten Gods
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
|Backbone
|-
|Switch
|Balsa Model Flight Simulator
|-
|PC
|BattleCakes
|-
|Xbox One, PC
|Bayonetta 3
|-
|Switch
|Bear and Breakfast
|-
|Switch, PC
|Blazing Strike
|-
|PS4, PS5, Switch, PC
|Blood Bowl 3
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
|Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince
|-
|Switch, PC
|Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
|-
|Switch, PC
|Boundary
|-
|PS4, PC
|Bright Memory: Infinite
|-
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|Call me Cera
|-
|PC
|Card Shark
|-
|Switch, PC
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|-
|PC
|Choo-Choo Charles
|-
|PC
|Circuit Superstars
|-
|Switch
|Citizen Sleeper
|-
|PC
|Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|Company of Heroes 3
|-
|PC
|Crossfire: Legion
|-
|PC
|Cult of the Lamb
|-
|PC
|Cursed to Golf
|-
|Switch, PC
|Cyber Knights: Flashpoint
|-
|PC, iOS, Android
|Cyberpunk 2077
|-
|PS5
|Dead Space
|-
|PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|Deathverse: Let it Die
|-
|PS4, PS5
|Demon Throttle
|-
|Switch
|Destiny 2: Lightfall
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed
|-
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Devolver Tumble Time
|-
|iOS, Android
|Diablo Immortal
|-
|iOS, Android
|Digimon Survive
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|DOLMEN
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Don't Starve Together
|-
|Switch
|Dordogne
|-
|Switch, PC
|Dragon Age 4
|-
|PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|Dragon Ball: The Breakers
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Dune: Spice Wars
|-
|PC
|Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
|-
|PS4
|EA Sports PGA Tour
|-
|-
|Earthlock 2
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Edge of Eternity
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
|eFootball 2022
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Elderand
|-
|PC, PS4, PS5
|Ending: Extinction is Forever
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|Evil West
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Eville
|-
|PC
|ExoMecha
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Fall Guys: Ultimante Knockout
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|FAR: Changing Tides
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
|-
|iOS, Android
|Frank and Drake
|-
|PC
|Frozen Flame
|-
|PC
|GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon
|-
|Switch, PC
|GhostWire: Tokyo
|-
|PS5, PC
|God of War: Ragnarok
|-
|PS4, PS5
|Goodbye Volcano High
|-
|PS4, PS5, PC
|Gotham Knights
|-
|PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|-
|iOS, Android
|Graven
|-
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|GRIME
|-
|Switch
|Grotto
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
|Gungrave G.O.R.E
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Hello Neighbor 2
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Hindsight
|-
|Switch, PC, iOS
|Hogwarts Legacy
|-
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Homeworld 3
|-
|PC
|How to Say Goodbye
|-
|PC, Mac
|I Am Jesus Christ
|-
|PC
|In Sound Mind
|-
|Switch
|Industries of Titan
|-
|PC
|Instinction
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Jack Move
|-
|Switch, PC
|Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
|-
|PC
|KartRider: Drift
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
|Keo
|-
|PC
|Kerbal Space Program 2
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|-
|Switch
|Lab Rat
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|-
|Switch
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|-
|Switch
|Last Days of Lazarus
|-
|Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Layers of Fear 3
|-
|-
|League of Legends: Wild Rift
|-
|iOS, Android
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Lil Gator Game
|-
|Switch, PC
|Little Devil Inside
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Loot River
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Lumberjack
|-
|Switch, PC
|Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope
|-
|Switch
|Metal Slug Tactics
|-
|Switch, PC
|Metal: Hellslinger
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Midnight Fight Express
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Mineko's Night Market
|-
|Switch, PC, Mac
|Moss: Book 2
|-
|PS VR
|Mothmen 1966
|-
|PC
|MultiVersus
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Necrobarista
|-
|PS4
|Neon White
|-
|Switch, PC
|Nightingale
|-
|PC
|No Place for Bravery
|-
|Switch, PC
|Norco
|-
|PC
|Open Roads
|-
|PS4, PC
|Oxenfree 2: lost Signals
|-
|PS4, PS5, Switch, PC
|Pac-Man Museum
|-
|PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Park Beyond
|-
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Party Animals
|-
|PC, PS4, Switch
|Phantom Abyss
|-
|PC
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Planet of Lana
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Pokémon Trading Card Game Live
|-
|PC, Mac, iOS, Android
|Prehistoric Kingdom
|-
|PC
|Prince of Percia: The Sands of Time Remake
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|ProtoCorgi
|-
|Switch, PC
|Puzzle Quest 3
|-
|PC, iOS, Android
|RAWMEN
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Redfall
|-
|PC, Xbox Series X/S
|Replaced
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Resident Evil 4 Remake
|-
|Oculus Quest 2
|River City Girls 2
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Robin Hood: Builders of Sherwood
|-
|PC
|Rogue Lords
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch
|RPG Time! The Legend of Wright
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Rumbleverse
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|RWB: Arrowfell
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Salt and Sacrifice
|-
|PS4, PS5, PC
|Scars Above
|-
|PC
|Scavengers
|-
|PC
|Scorn
|-
|Xbox Series X/S
|Sea of Stars
|-
|PC
|Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Second Extinction
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
|Serial Cleaners
|-
|PC
|Session
|-
|Xbox One, PC
|Shaddow Warrior 3
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, PC
|She Dreams Elsewhere
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Shovel Knight Dig
|-
|-
|Shredders
|-
|Xbox Series X/S
|Silt
|-
|PC
|Skull & Bones
|-
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Slime Rancher 2
|-
|Xbox Series X/S
|Snipe Elite 5
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Sol Cresta
|-
|PS4, Switch, PC
|Somerville
|-
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
|Sonic Frontiers
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Souldiers
|-
|Switch, PC
|Soup Pot
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To
|-
|PC
|Splatoon 3
|-
|Switch
|Star Ocean: The Divine Force
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Star Trek Resurgence
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Star Wars: Hunters
|-
|Switch, iOS, Android
|Steelrising
|-
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Stray
|-
|PS4, PS5, PC
|Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
|-
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Super Space Club
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|System Shock Remake
|-
|PC
|Tchia
|-
|PS4, PS5, PC
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|-
|Switch, PC
|Temtem
|-
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
|Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
|-
|PC
|Terra Nil
|-
|PC
|The Callisto Protocol
|-
|PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
|The Chant
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|The Garden Path
|-
|PC
|The House of he Dead: Remake
|-
|Switch
|The Invincible
|-
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel
|-
|Switch
|The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum
|-
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
|The Outlast Trials
|-
|PC
|The Slormancer
|-
|PC
|The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
|-
|PC
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|-
|PS5
|The Wreck
|-
|PC
|Thirsty Suitors
|-
|PC
|Thymesia
|-
|PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Trek to Yomi
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Two Point Campus
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
|-
|PC
|Ultimate Rivals: The Court
|-
|PC
|Valheim
|-
|PC
|ValiDate: Struggling Singles In Your Area
|-
|PC
|Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt
|-
|PS5, PC
|Venba
|-
|PC
|Voidtrain
|-
|PC
|Volcanoids
|-
|PC
|Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, PC
|We Are OFK
|-
|PS4, PS5, PC
|We Are The Caretakers
|-
|Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
|Where The Heart Leads
|-
|PC
|Wizard With a Gun
|-
|Switch, PC
|Young Souls
|-
|PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
|-
|PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android