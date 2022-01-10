Für Links auf dieser Seite erhält spieletipps.de ggf. eine Provision vom Händler, z.B. für mit oder blauer Unterstreichung gekennzeichnete. Mehr Infos.
Videospielkultur

Alle Games-Releases 2022 | Diese Spiele erscheinen dieses Jahr für PlayStation, Xbox, PC und Switch

von Alexander Gehlsdorf (Montag, 10.01.2022 - 14:17 Uhr)

Auch 2022 erwarten euch hunderte neuer Games. Damit ihr dabei nicht die Übersicht veliert, haben wir alle bevorstehenden Spiele für PC, PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch und die wichtigsten Mobile-Spiele zusammengetragen. Außerdem verraten wir euch, auf welche Veröffentlichungen wir besonders gespannt sind.

Inhaltsverzeichnis

Wir verraten euch, auf welche Games-Releases ihr euch 2022 freuen könnt.
Wir verraten euch, auf welche Games-Releases ihr euch 2022 freuen könnt.

Die Highlights der kommenden Wochen

Im Januar haben wir zwei Spiele ganz besonders auf dem Schirm: Erstens erscheint Monster Hunter Rise endlich für den PC. Bereits im vergangenen konnte das Spiel auf der Nintendo Switch seine Qualitäten unter Beweis stellen. Jetzt könnt ihr die Jagd in 4K, 60 FPS und hochauflösenden Texturen fortsetzen.

Zweitens sind wir bereits sehr auf Pokémon Legenden: Arceus (bei Amazon ansehen) gespannt. Der neuste Teil der Kultreihe lädt euch zu einer Zeitreise ein und erlaubt es euch, die Vergangenheit der Sinnoh-Region zu erkunden.

Die meisten für 2022 angekündigten Spiele haben noch kein finales Veröffentlichungsdatum. Deshalb aktualisieren wir diesen Artikel regelmäßig mit aktuellen Informationen, damit ihr immer auf dem neusten Stand seid.

Alle Releases im Januar 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
Demon Gaze Extra 06.01.2022 PS4, Switch
MADiSON 07.01.2022 PC
Monster Hunter Rise 12.01.2022 PC
The Anacrusis 13.01.2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Nobody Saves the World 18.01.2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Rainbow Six: Extraction (bei Amazon ansehen) 20.01.2022 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Windjammers 2 20.01.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Pupperazzi 20.01.2022 PC
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous 27.01.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Rugby 2022 27.01.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Pokémon Legenden: Arceus (bei Amazon ansehen) 28.01.2022 Switch
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (bei Amazon ansehen) 28.01.2022 PS5

Alle Releases im Februar 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
Life is Strange Remastered (bei Amazon ansehen) 01.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
The Waylanders 02.02.0222 PC
Dying Light 2: Stay Human (bei Amazon ansehen) 04.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
SIFU 08.02.0222 PS4, PS5, PC
OlliOlli Worlds 08.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
CrossfireX 10.02.2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Know By Heart 10.02.0222 PC
Lost Ark 11.02.2022 PC
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (bei Amazon ansehen) 15.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale 15.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
King of Fighters XV (bei Amazon ansehen) 17.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Total War: Warhammer 3 (bei Amazon ansehen) 17.02.0222 PC
Horizon Forbidden West (bei Amazon ansehen) 18.02.0222 PS4, PS5
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen 22.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Monark (bei Amazon ansehen) 22.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Switch, PC
Martha is Dead 24.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Assetto Corsa Competizione (bei Amazon ansehen) 24.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Elden Ring (bei Amazon ansehen) 25.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Grid Legends (bei Amazon ansehen) 25.02.0222 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Blood Bowl 3 Februar PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Kaiju Wars Februar PC
Evil Dead: The Game Februar PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Alle Releases im März 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
ELEX 2 01.03.2022 (bei Amazon ansehen) PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous 01.03.2022 PS4, Xbox One
Babylon’s Fall (bei Amazon ansehen) 03.03.2022 PS4, PS5
Gran Turismo 7 04.03.2022 PS5
Triangle Strategy (bei Amazon ansehen) 04.03.2022 Switch
Spellforce 3 Reforced 08.03.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Chocobo GP (bei Amazon ansehen) 10.03.2022 Switch
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Die Zeichen Ragnaröks (bei Amazon ansehen) 10.03.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Distant Worlds 2 10.03.2022 PC
Tunic 16.03.2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax 17.03.2022 PS4, Switch, PC
Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (bei Amazon ansehen) 18.03.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Rune Factory 5 (bei Amazon ansehen) 22.03.2022 Switch
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 25.03.2022 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Weird West 31.03.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Starship Troopers: Terran Command 31.03.2022 PC
GTA 5 (bei Amazon ansehen) März PS5
Marvel’s Midnight Suns (bei Amazon ansehen) März PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Alle Releases im 1. Quartal 2022 ohne genauen Termin

Spiel Datum Plattform
Ghostwire: Tokyo - PC, PS5
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Stray - PC, PS4, PS5

Alle Releases im April 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim 12.04.2022 Switch
Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (bei Amazon ansehen) 28.04.2022 PC, Xbox Series X/S

Alle Releases im Mai 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong 19.05.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Sons of the Forest 20.05.2022 PC
Forspoken (bei Amazon ansehen) 24.05.2022 PS5, PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick 27.05.2022 Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Alle Releases im Juni 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (bei Amazon ansehen) 30.06.2022 PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mac, PC
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (bei Amazon ansehen) 30.06.2022 PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Alle Releases im August 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
Saint's Row 23.08.2022 PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Alle Releases im September 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown 22.09.2022 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Alle Releases im November 2022

Spiel Datum Plattform
Starfield (bei Amazon ansehen) 11.11.2022 PC, Xbox Series X/S

Alle Releases 2022 ohne Termin

Spiel Datum Plattform
A Little to the Left - PC
A Plague Tale: Requiem - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
A Quiet Place - -
A Shiba Story - PC
Action Arcade Wrestling - Switch
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - Switch
Afterlove EP - PC
Aftermath - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Anno: Mutationem - PS4, PC
Arc Raiders - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Arcadegeddon - PS5, PC
Ashwalkers - Switch
Asterigos - PS4, PS5, PC
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Aztec Forgotten Gods - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Backbone - Switch
Balsa Model Flight Simulator - PC
BattleCakes - Xbox One, PC
Bayonetta 3 - Switch
Bear and Breakfast - Switch, PC
Blazing Strike - PS4, PS5, Switch, PC
Blood Bowl 3 - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince - Switch, PC
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Switch, PC
Boundary - PS4, PC
Bright Memory: Infinite - PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Call me Cera - PC
Card Shark - Switch, PC
Chinatown Detective Agency - PC
Choo-Choo Charles - PC
Circuit Superstars - Switch
Citizen Sleeper - PC
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Company of Heroes 3 - PC
Crossfire: Legion - PC
Cult of the Lamb - PC
Cursed to Golf - Switch, PC
Cyber Knights: Flashpoint - PC, iOS, Android
Cyberpunk 2077 - PS5
Dead Space - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Deathverse: Let it Die - PS4, PS5
Demon Throttle - Switch
Destiny 2: Lightfall - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Devolver Tumble Time - iOS, Android
Diablo Immortal - iOS, Android
Digimon Survive - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
DOLMEN - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Don't Starve Together - Switch
Dordogne - Switch, PC
Dragon Age 4 - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Dragon Ball: The Breakers - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Dune: Spice Wars - PC
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened - PS4
EA Sports PGA Tour - -
Earthlock 2 - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Edge of Eternity - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
eFootball 2022 - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Elderand - PC, PS4, PS5
Ending: Extinction is Forever - PS4, Xbox One, PC
Evil West - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Eville - PC
ExoMecha - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Fall Guys: Ultimante Knockout - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
FAR: Changing Tides - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis - iOS, Android
Frank and Drake - PC
Frozen Flame - PC
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Switch, PC
GhostWire: Tokyo - PS5, PC
God of War: Ragnarok - PS4, PS5
Goodbye Volcano High - PS4, PS5, PC
Gotham Knights - PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - iOS, Android
Graven - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
GRIME - Switch
Grotto - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Gungrave G.O.R.E - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Hello Neighbor 2 - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Hindsight - Switch, PC, iOS
Hogwarts Legacy - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Homeworld 3 - PC
How to Say Goodbye - PC, Mac
I Am Jesus Christ - PC
In Sound Mind - Switch
Industries of Titan - PC
Instinction - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Jack Move - Switch, PC
Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja - PC
KartRider: Drift - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Keo - PC
Kerbal Space Program 2 - PS4, Xbox One, PC
Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Switch
Lab Rat - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - Switch
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Switch
Last Days of Lazarus - Xbox One, Switch, PC
Layers of Fear 3 - -
League of Legends: Wild Rift - iOS, Android
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Lil Gator Game - Switch, PC
Little Devil Inside - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Loot River - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Lumberjack - Switch, PC
Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope - Switch
Metal Slug Tactics - Switch, PC
Metal: Hellslinger - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Midnight Fight Express - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Mineko's Night Market - Switch, PC, Mac
Moss: Book 2 - PS VR
Mothmen 1966 - PC
MultiVersus - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Necrobarista - PS4
Neon White - Switch, PC
Nightingale - PC
No Place for Bravery - Switch, PC
Norco - PC
Open Roads - PS4, PC
Oxenfree 2: lost Signals - PS4, PS5, Switch, PC
Pac-Man Museum - PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Park Beyond - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Party Animals - PC, PS4, Switch
Phantom Abyss - PC
Phantom Breaker: Omnia - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Planet of Lana - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Pokémon Trading Card Game Live - PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Prehistoric Kingdom - PC
Prince of Percia: The Sands of Time Remake - PS4, Xbox One, PC
ProtoCorgi - Switch, PC
Puzzle Quest 3 - PC, iOS, Android
RAWMEN - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Redfall - PC, Xbox Series X/S
Replaced - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Resident Evil 4 Remake - Oculus Quest 2
River City Girls 2 - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Robin Hood: Builders of Sherwood - PC
Rogue Lords - PS4, Xbox One, Switch
RPG Time! The Legend of Wright - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Rumbleverse - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
RWB: Arrowfell - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Salt and Sacrifice - PS4, PS5, PC
Scars Above - PC
Scavengers - PC
Scorn - Xbox Series X/S
Sea of Stars - PC
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Second Extinction - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Serial Cleaners - PC
Session - Xbox One, PC
Shaddow Warrior 3 - PS4, Xbox One, PC
She Dreams Elsewhere - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Shovel Knight Dig - -
Shredders - Xbox Series X/S
Silt - PC
Skull & Bones - PC, PS4, Xbox One
Slime Rancher 2 - Xbox Series X/S
Snipe Elite 5 - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Sol Cresta - PS4, Switch, PC
Somerville - PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Sonic Frontiers - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Souldiers - Switch, PC
Soup Pot - Xbox Series X/S, PC
Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To - PC
Splatoon 3 - Switch
Star Ocean: The Divine Force - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Star Trek Resurgence - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Star Wars: Hunters - Switch, iOS, Android
Steelrising - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Stray - PS4, PS5, PC
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Super Space Club - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
System Shock Remake - PC
Tchia - PS4, PS5, PC
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - Switch, PC
Temtem - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance - PC
Terra Nil - PC
The Callisto Protocol - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
The Chant - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
The Garden Path - PC
The House of he Dead: Remake - Switch
The Invincible - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel - Switch
The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
The Outlast Trials - PC
The Slormancer - PC
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - PC
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - PS5
The Wreck - PC
Thirsty Suitors - PC
Thymesia - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Trek to Yomi - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Two Point Campus - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 - PC
Ultimate Rivals: The Court - PC
Valheim - PC
ValiDate: Struggling Singles In Your Area - PC
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt - PS5, PC
Venba - PC
Voidtrain - PC
Volcanoids - PC
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Xbox Series X/S, PC
We Are OFK - PS4, PS5, PC
We Are The Caretakers - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Where The Heart Leads - PC
Wizard With a Gun - Switch, PC
Young Souls - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
Dieses Video zu Videospielkultur schon gesehen?
PS Plus | Das Sind die Gratis-Spiele im November 2019

Du willst keine News, Guides und Tests zu neuen Spielen mehr verpassen? Du willst immer wissen, was in der Gaming-Community passiert? Dann folge uns auf Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Flipboard oder Google News.

Cheats zu Videospielkultur (4 Themen)
Letzte Inhalte zum Spiel
Top 15 Easter Eggs in The Witcher 3

Top 15 Easter Eggs in The Witcher 3

Sie verstecken sich überall und sind immer wieder für Lacher gut. Easter Eggs sorgen bei Kennern für (...) mehr

Weitere Artikel

Neues Gameplay-Video begeistert die Fans
Alternative zu Dark Souls? Neues Gameplay-Video begeistert die Fans

In B (...) mehr

Weitere News

  1. Startseite
  2. Videospielkultur
  3. Tipps
  4. Alle Games-Releases 2022 | Diese Spiele erscheinen dieses Jahr für PlayStation, Xbox, PC und Switch

beobachten  (?

Impressum & Kontakt Team & Jobs Datenschutzerklärung Datenschutz-Manager CO2 neutrale Website