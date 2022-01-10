Spiel Datum Plattform

A Little to the Left - PC

A Plague Tale: Requiem - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

A Quiet Place - -

A Shiba Story - PC

Action Arcade Wrestling - Switch

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - Switch

Afterlove EP - PC

Aftermath - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Anno: Mutationem - PS4, PC

Arc Raiders - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Arcadegeddon - PS5, PC

Ashwalkers - Switch

Asterigos - PS4, PS5, PC

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Aztec Forgotten Gods - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Backbone - Switch

Balsa Model Flight Simulator - PC

BattleCakes - Xbox One, PC

Bayonetta 3 - Switch

Bear and Breakfast - Switch, PC

Blazing Strike - PS4, PS5, Switch, PC

Blood Bowl 3 - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince - Switch, PC

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Switch, PC

Boundary - PS4, PC

Bright Memory: Infinite - PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Call me Cera - PC

Card Shark - Switch, PC

Chinatown Detective Agency - PC

Choo-Choo Charles - PC

Circuit Superstars - Switch

Citizen Sleeper - PC

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Company of Heroes 3 - PC

Crossfire: Legion - PC

Cult of the Lamb - PC

Cursed to Golf - Switch, PC

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint - PC, iOS, Android

Cyberpunk 2077 - PS5

Dead Space - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Deathverse: Let it Die - PS4, PS5

Demon Throttle - Switch

Destiny 2: Lightfall - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Devolver Tumble Time - iOS, Android

Diablo Immortal - iOS, Android

Digimon Survive - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

DOLMEN - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Don't Starve Together - Switch

Dordogne - Switch, PC

Dragon Age 4 - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Dragon Ball: The Breakers - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Dune: Spice Wars - PC

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened - PS4

EA Sports PGA Tour - -

Earthlock 2 - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Edge of Eternity - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

eFootball 2022 - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Elderand - PC, PS4, PS5

Ending: Extinction is Forever - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Evil West - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Eville - PC

ExoMecha - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Fall Guys: Ultimante Knockout - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

FAR: Changing Tides - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis - iOS, Android

Frank and Drake - PC

Frozen Flame - PC

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Switch, PC

GhostWire: Tokyo - PS5, PC

God of War: Ragnarok - PS4, PS5

Goodbye Volcano High - PS4, PS5, PC

Gotham Knights - PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - iOS, Android

Graven - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

GRIME - Switch

Grotto - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Gungrave G.O.R.E - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Hello Neighbor 2 - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Hindsight - Switch, PC, iOS

Hogwarts Legacy - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Homeworld 3 - PC

How to Say Goodbye - PC, Mac

I Am Jesus Christ - PC

In Sound Mind - Switch

Industries of Titan - PC

Instinction - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Jack Move - Switch, PC

Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja - PC

KartRider: Drift - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Keo - PC

Kerbal Space Program 2 - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Switch

Lab Rat - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - Switch

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - Switch

Last Days of Lazarus - Xbox One, Switch, PC

Layers of Fear 3 - -

League of Legends: Wild Rift - iOS, Android

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Lil Gator Game - Switch, PC

Little Devil Inside - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Loot River - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Lumberjack - Switch, PC

Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope - Switch

Metal Slug Tactics - Switch, PC

Metal: Hellslinger - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Midnight Fight Express - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mineko's Night Market - Switch, PC, Mac

Moss: Book 2 - PS VR

Mothmen 1966 - PC

MultiVersus - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Necrobarista - PS4

Neon White - Switch, PC

Nightingale - PC

No Place for Bravery - Switch, PC

Norco - PC

Open Roads - PS4, PC

Oxenfree 2: lost Signals - PS4, PS5, Switch, PC

Pac-Man Museum - PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Park Beyond - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Party Animals - PC, PS4, Switch

Phantom Abyss - PC

Phantom Breaker: Omnia - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Planet of Lana - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live - PC, Mac, iOS, Android

Prehistoric Kingdom - PC

Prince of Percia: The Sands of Time Remake - PS4, Xbox One, PC

ProtoCorgi - Switch, PC

Puzzle Quest 3 - PC, iOS, Android

RAWMEN - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Redfall - PC, Xbox Series X/S

Replaced - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Resident Evil 4 Remake - Oculus Quest 2

River City Girls 2 - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Robin Hood: Builders of Sherwood - PC

Rogue Lords - PS4, Xbox One, Switch

RPG Time! The Legend of Wright - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Rumbleverse - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

RWB: Arrowfell - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Salt and Sacrifice - PS4, PS5, PC

Scars Above - PC

Scavengers - PC

Scorn - Xbox Series X/S

Sea of Stars - PC

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Second Extinction - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Serial Cleaners - PC

Session - Xbox One, PC

Shaddow Warrior 3 - PS4, Xbox One, PC

She Dreams Elsewhere - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Shovel Knight Dig - -

Shredders - Xbox Series X/S

Silt - PC

Skull & Bones - PC, PS4, Xbox One

Slime Rancher 2 - Xbox Series X/S

Snipe Elite 5 - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sol Cresta - PS4, Switch, PC

Somerville - PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Sonic Frontiers - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Souldiers - Switch, PC

Soup Pot - Xbox Series X/S, PC

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To - PC

Splatoon 3 - Switch

Star Ocean: The Divine Force - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Star Trek Resurgence - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Star Wars: Hunters - Switch, iOS, Android

Steelrising - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Stray - PS4, PS5, PC

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Super Space Club - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

System Shock Remake - PC

Tchia - PS4, PS5, PC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - Switch, PC

Temtem - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance - PC

Terra Nil - PC

The Callisto Protocol - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The Chant - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

The Garden Path - PC

The House of he Dead: Remake - Switch

The Invincible - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel - Switch

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

The Outlast Trials - PC

The Slormancer - PC

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - PC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - PS5

The Wreck - PC

Thirsty Suitors - PC

Thymesia - PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Trek to Yomi - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Two Point Campus - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 - PC

Ultimate Rivals: The Court - PC

Valheim - PC

ValiDate: Struggling Singles In Your Area - PC

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt - PS5, PC

Venba - PC

Voidtrain - PC

Volcanoids - PC

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Xbox Series X/S, PC

We Are OFK - PS4, PS5, PC

We Are The Caretakers - Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Where The Heart Leads - PC

Wizard With a Gun - Switch, PC

Young Souls - PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC