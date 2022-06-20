Für Links auf dieser Seite erhält spieletipps.de ggf. eine Provision vom Händler, z.B. für mit oder blauer Unterstreichung gekennzeichnete. Mehr Infos.
Xbox | Alle Play Anywhere Spiele mit Liste

von Olaf Fries (Montag, 20.06.2022 - 17:31 Uhr)

Microsoft bietet das „Play Anywhere“-Feature, welches für Xbox-Konsolen und Windows-PCs verfügbar ist. Aber was ist das genau und welche Spiele beinhaltet es? Im Folgenden geben wir euch die Antworten und listen euch alle Games auf.

Mit Play Anywhere könnt ihr Spiele auf eurem Windows-PC und auf eurer Xbox spielen, ohne Verlust eures Fortschritts. (Bildquelle: Microsoft)
Was ist Play Anywhere?

"Play Anywhere" ist ein Feature für ausgewählte, digitale Spiele. Games die ihr physisch kauft, gehören also nicht dazu.

Wenn ein digitales Spiel das "Play Anywhere"-Feature besitzt, könnt ihr es sowohl auf eurer Xbox als auch auf eurem Windows 10-PC spielen, ohne zusätzliche Kosten.

Das Besondere hierbei ist auch, dass euer Spielstand immer auf dem aktuellsten Stand ist. Speicherstand, Add-Ons und Erfolge werden automatisch übertragen und ihr könnt dort fortfahren wo ihr aufgehört habt.

Viele "Play Anywhere"-Spiele gehören zum Xbox Game Pass, sind aber an den Abo-Service gebunden. Falls ihr also euren Xbox Game Pass kündigt und ein "Play Anywhere"-Spiel digital kauft, könnt das Feature weiterhin nutzen.

Alle Xbox Play Anywhere Spiele aufgelistet

Im Folgenden listen wir euch alle "Play Anywhere"-Spiele in alphabetischer Reihenfolge auf:

A

  • A Walk in the Dark
  • Alvastia Chronicles
  • AntVentor
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Asdivine Hearts
  • Asdivine Hearts II
  • Ashen
  • Astalon: Tears of The Earth
  • Astroneer

B

  • Battletoads
  • Blair Witch
  • Bleeding Edge

C

  • Chronus Arc
  • Coffee Talk
  • Crackdown 3
  • Cuphead

D

  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Defunct
  • Demon's Tilt
  • Descenders
  • DIRT 5
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Doodle God: Crime City
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Streiter des Schicksals - Definitive Edition

E

  • Elemental War TD
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Eternal
  • Everspace
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination

F

  • Fable Fortune
  • Fallout Shelter
  • Fearful Symmetry & The Cursed Prince
  • Fernz Gate
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Fishing Planet
  • Five Nights at Freddy's
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 2
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 3
  • Five Nights at Freddy's 4
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Full Metal Furies

G

  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears Tactics
  • God of Light: Remastered
  • Goetia
  • Grounded
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

H

  • Halo Wars
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  • Haven
  • Hello Neighbor

I

  • I Am The Hero
  • Iconoclasts
  • Infinite Links

J

  • Jahreszeiten der Samurai
  • Just Cause 4

K

  • Killer Instinct
  • Knights and Bikes

L

  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
  • Liege Dragon
  • Little Kite
  • Little Triangle

M

  • Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
  • Megaton Rainfall
  • Miden Tower
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
  • Monster Train
  • Moonlighter
  • Morkredd
  • My Brother Rabbit

N

  • New Super Lucky's Tale

O

  • Old Man's Journey
  • Ori and the Blind Forest
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition

P

  • Peepaw's Farm
  • Peepaws Bauernhof
  • Phantasy Star Online 2
  • Phantom Dust HD
  • Phantom Trigger
  • Pinball FX3
  • Project Winter

R

  • Raiders of the Broken Planet
  • Rain on Your Parade: Sieben Tage Regenwetter
  • Raining Blobs
  • Rally Racers
  • ReCore
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Revenant Dogma
  • Riptide GP: Renegade
  • Rise of the Third Power
  • Riverbond
  • Rogue Wizards
  • Romancing SaGa 2
  • Ruiner
  • Ruinverse
  • Runestone Keeper
  • Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

S

  • Samsara
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
  • Silence: The Whispered World 2
  • SiNKR 2
  • Snake Pass
  • Solitaire 3D
  • Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers
  • Songbringer
  • Spacelords
  • Spheroids
  • Spider Solitaire F
  • Spiritfarer
  • Splash Blast Panic
  • State of Decay 2
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • Steve Jackson's Sorcery!
  • Summer in Mara
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete
  • Sure Footing
  • Sword of Elpisia

T

  • Tacoma
  • Tell Me Why
  • Tetris Effect Connected
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
  • The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
  • The Falconeer
  • The Innsmouth Case
  • The Last Rolling Hero
  • The Little Acre
  • The Long Dark
  • The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Tiles
  • Trailmakers
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

U

  • UnderMine
  • Unto The End

V

  • Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
  • Voodoo Vince: Remastered

W

  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut
  • We Happy Few
  • Wenjia
  • Wer weiß denn sowas? - Das Spiel
  • When the Past was Around

Y

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Z

  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass und PS Plus – das bieten euch die Abo-Dienste

