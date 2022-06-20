Microsoft bietet das „Play Anywhere“-Feature, welches für Xbox-Konsolen und Windows-PCs verfügbar ist. Aber was ist das genau und welche Spiele beinhaltet es? Im Folgenden geben wir euch die Antworten und listen euch alle Games auf.
Mit Play Anywhere könnt ihr Spiele auf eurem Windows-PC und auf eurer Xbox spielen, ohne Verlust eures Fortschritts. (Bildquelle: Microsoft)
Was ist Play Anywhere? "Play Anywhere" ist ein Feature für ausgewählte, digitale Spiele. Games die ihr physisch kauft, gehören also nicht dazu.
Wenn ein digitales Spiel das
"Play Anywhere"-Feature besitzt, könnt ihr es sowohl auf eurer Xbox als auch auf eurem Windows 10-PC spielen, ohne zusätzliche Kosten.
Das Besondere hierbei ist auch, dass euer Spielstand immer auf dem aktuellsten Stand ist.
Speicherstand, Add-Ons und Erfolge werden automatisch übertragen und ihr könnt dort fortfahren wo ihr aufgehört habt.
Viele "Play Anywhere"-Spiele gehören zum
Xbox Game Pass, sind aber an den Abo-Service gebunden. Falls ihr also euren Xbox Game Pass kündigt und ein "Play Anywhere"-Spiel digital kauft, könnt das Feature weiterhin nutzen.
Xbox Live - 50 EUR Guthaben [Xbox Live Online Code]
Preis kann jetzt höher sein. Preis vom 21.06.2022 20:03 Uhr
Alle Xbox Play Anywhere Spiele aufgelistet
Im Folgenden listen wir euch alle "Play Anywhere"-Spiele in alphabetischer Reihenfolge auf:
A
A Walk in the Dark
Alvastia Chronicles
AntVentor
ARK: Survival Evolved
Asdivine Hearts
Asdivine Hearts II
Ashen
Astalon: Tears of The Earth
Astroneer
B
Battletoads
Blair Witch
Bleeding Edge
C
Chronus Arc
Coffee Talk
Crackdown 3
Cuphead
D
Deep Rock Galactic
Defunct
Demon's Tilt
Descenders
DIRT 5
Disneyland Adventures
Doodle God: Crime City
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dragon Quest XI S: Streiter des Schicksals - Definitive Edition
E
Elemental War TD
Enter the Gungeon
Eternal
Everspace
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
F
Fable Fortune
Fallout Shelter
Fearful Symmetry & The Cursed Prince
Fernz Gate
Final Fantasy IX
Fishing Planet
Five Nights at Freddy's
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 3
Five Nights at Freddy's 4
Football Manager 2021
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport 7
Full Metal Furies
G
Gears of War 4
Gears Tactics
God of Light: Remastered
Goetia
Grounded
Guacamelee! 2
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
H
Halo Wars
Halo Wars 2
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
Haven
Hello Neighbor
I
I Am The Hero
Iconoclasts
Infinite Links
J
Jahreszeiten der Samurai
Just Cause 4
K
Killer Instinct
Knights and Bikes
L
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
Liege Dragon
Little Kite
Little Triangle
M
Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
Megaton Rainfall
Miden Tower
Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
Monster Train
Moonlighter
Morkredd
My Brother Rabbit
N O
Old Man's Journey
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition
P
Peepaw's Farm
Peepaws Bauernhof
Phantasy Star Online 2
Phantom Dust HD
Phantom Trigger
Pinball FX3
Project Winter
R
Raiders of the Broken Planet
Rain on Your Parade: Sieben Tage Regenwetter
Raining Blobs
Rally Racers
ReCore
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
Revenant Dogma
Riptide GP: Renegade
Rise of the Third Power
Riverbond
Rogue Wizards
Romancing SaGa 2
Ruiner
Ruinverse
Runestone Keeper
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
S
Samsara
Sea of Thieves
Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
Silence: The Whispered World 2
SiNKR 2
Snake Pass
Solitaire 3D
Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers
Songbringer
Spacelords
Spheroids
Spider Solitaire F
Spiritfarer
Splash Blast Panic
State of Decay 2
SteamWorld Dig 2
Steve Jackson's Sorcery!
Summer in Mara
Sundered: Eldritch Edition
Super Lucky’s Tale
Superhot: Mind Control Delete
Sure Footing
Sword of Elpisia
T
Tacoma
Tell Me Why
Tetris Effect Connected
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
The Falconeer
The Innsmouth Case
The Last Rolling Hero
The Little Acre
The Long Dark
The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 1
Thimbleweed Park
Tiles
Trailmakers
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
U V
Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
Voodoo Vince: Remastered
W
Wasteland 2 Director's Cut
We Happy Few
Wenjia
Wer weiß denn sowas? - Das Spiel
When the Past was Around
Y Z
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass und PS Plus – das bieten euch die Abo-Dienste
Du willst keine News, Guides und Tests zu neuen Spielen mehr verpassen?
Du willst immer wissen, was in der Gaming-Community passiert? Dann folge
uns auf
Facebook,
Youtube,
Instagram,
Flipboard oder
Google News.